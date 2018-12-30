VERNON WEEMS
WATERLOO --- Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle will reside outside the royal residence. Being sixth in line to be king, it’s unlikely he’ll be crowned.
Could Prince Harry move be the secret first step ascending to another leadership role within the United Kingdom? He should seek to be elected a member of Parliament, then prime minister. His military and palace experience gives him unique insight to handle both global and domestic problems that might confront a MP/PM.
This role is perfect for him based upon his life experiences, including, but not limited to, his love for a good fight, military training, charity work and submersion in government from birth.
More importantly, Prince Harry is popular with his constituent base because his compassion and their mutual respect.
His grandmother, father, brother, nephews or niece would be the Crown, so it’s perfect syncing of political leadership with the Crown.
The Duchess as taught by her Hollywood background could assist as he navigates through the political complexities and networks.
A PM Prince Harry would stand shoulder to shoulder with his royal Crown relatives. And he would get it based on his merits not birth.
