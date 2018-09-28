WATERLOO – Two preteens took a sport utility vehicle from an automobile dealership and led police on a chase early Thursday morning.
The pursuit ended shortly after it started, and no injuries were reported.
Police said a 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were in the vehicle, although it wasn’t immediately clear which one was behind the wheel.
The vehicle, a GMC Terrain with dealer plates, had been stolen from C&S Car Company, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department. It wasn’t known how the children obtained the SUV.
Around 1:50 a.m. Thursday, a patrol officer attempted to pull over the Terrain in the area of West Sixth and Washington streets. The brief pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped on La Porte Road, Leibold said.
Man arrested on firearm charge
LA PORTE CITY – A La Porte City man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies found a shotgun in the passenger seat of his car on Tuesday.
Deputies were at a Cotter Road address serving papers on a resident around 4:45 a.m. when Matthew Paul Ward pulled up in a red Oldsmobile Delta 88. Deputies determined Ward’s drivers license was suspended, and they found an unloaded Remington 870 shotgun in the front passenger seat and a pipe in his breast pocket.
Ward, 34, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. Bond was set at $7,500.
Authorities allege Ward is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2004 forgery conviction.
Sex offender indicted by U.S. District Court
WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Minnesota sex offender who was allegedly found in Waterloo in July.
On Tuesday, a grand jury in U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa handed up an indictment charging Jason Michael DePaul, 43, formerly of Austin, Minn., with failure to register as a sex offender.
As of Thursday, DePaul remained in the Black Hawk County Jail where he has been since July 15 when Waterloo police responded to a burglary report and found DePaul in a vacant building at 928 Mulberry St. He was arrested him on a Mower County, Minnesota, warrant for failing to appear in court there.
According to court records, DePaul is required to register with authorities because of a 1997 conviction for third-degree criminal sexual conduct for abusing a 14-year-old girl in Olmsted County, Minnesota. He also has prior convictions for using fake information to apply for a drivers license, burglary, vehicle theft and sex offender registration violations in Minnesota.
