DES MOINES — As legislators recently cleared the way for online sports wagering, Sen. Joe Bolkcom waved his smartphone on the Senate floor and hailed Iowans’ new pocket casino.
“We’re getting ready to queue up the next generation of gamblers in Iowa. It will start with sports and lead to online slot machines that look a lot like your phone and who knows what else,” said Bolkcom, D-Iowa City. “Where will online gambling lead us?”
The fate of legalizing sports betting now lies with Gov. Kim Reynolds. But the debate over internet-based gambling will rage regardless of whether she gives her blessing or veto.
When it comes to gambling, Iowa has been all in. That now could include online sports wagering. And the Iowa Lottery is ready with a proposal to sell lottery products online. Likewise, casino operators see sports betting as a vehicle to draw a younger clientele to their 19 brick-and-mortar venues.
If approved, the new law would allow Iowans age 21 or older to establish “virtual wallet” accounts at state-licensed casinos and place online bets on professional and college athletics as well as daily fantasy sports. Backers say sports betting already is a reality, either illegally or through Las Vegas. A growing number of states are legalizing sports betting after a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way.
“The way that I looked at sports betting was that it’s being done already, everywhere,” said Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha. “If you’re going to be making it legal, then why wouldn’t the state try to benefit from that and put it to good?”
Brian Carter, a Clive man who lobbies on behalf of the Iowa Conference of the United Methodist Church, fails to see a good side to an addictive activity that can ruin families.
“Sports betting isn’t going to be a big deal, but if it goes online, that’s a big deal,” he said. “I believe it’s a step too far.”
However, Brian Ohorilko, administrator of the state Racing and Gaming Commission, said Iowans have been betting online on pari-mutuel horse races since 2011. Advance-deposit wagering companies partner with casinos to offer electronic betting with no on-site registration requirement.
As envisioned in this year’s legislation, casinos could apply for licenses to host sports betting on-site and online under the same commission’s regulations.
For the first 18 months, online gamblers would have to create accounts at a casino before they could gamble online with money they deposit. On Jan. 1, 2021, that on-site requirement ends and registration could take place online.
Participants would set voluntary limits on their wagering. Lawmakers provided more funding for gambling addiction treatment programs.
But longtime gambling opponent Tom Coates predicted online wagering would “tremendously ramp up” the financial hardships associated with problem gambling.
“This is the coming thing. We’ve known for a number of years that this was the coming thing,” said Coates, executive director of Consumer Credit of Des Moines, which has provided debt counseling for more than 150,000 people over three decades — 10 percent of whom were problem gamblers. “The majority of Iowans still are resistant to this online gambling bill, and perhaps that’s the reason why Kim is reluctant just to hurry and sign it.”
Coates said the casino-based gambling model is stagnating, and operators want to attract a younger clientele who want fast-action entertainment. He predicts popular video games like “Fortnite” will become gambling platforms in the future.
However, Ohorilko said that will not be the case.
Lawmakers didn’t include the lottery in the sports-wagering bill, and Iowa Lottery Chief Executive Officer Matt Strawn worries ticket sales will stall if they don’t. At least 10 other states have.
Strawn said the lottery posted a record year in 2018, and this year is running ahead of projections. But he fears sales will slow.
“Without the ability to modernize our products, we anticipate that lottery proceeds will only be able to continue at their current levels for a few more years, and then we anticipate a downturn due to the decreased use of cash and the overall trend toward e-commerce,” Strawn told lawmakers last session.
He said the “fine points and details” of offering e-tickets are worked out. The lottery also would offer incentives to drive foot traffic to its 2,400-plus retailers.
Reynolds’ spokesman Pat Garrett said the lottery has the governor’s backing. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whiter, R-Ankeny, said the lottery’s future is “to be determined.” Legislators were not comfortable putting sports wagering in convenience shops and grocery stores alongside lottery products, but they want to maintain the $87.1 million in state proceeds generated by the lottery last fiscal year.
“But I think once you do go to lottery tickets on the phone, that’s a much bigger step that will have to be a much longer and more thorough step before we’re even willing to go there,” Whitver said.
Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, said he would be willing to consider moving the lottery online. But he agreed with a go-slow approach, noting Iowa’s experience with TouchPlay — a game that played out on-screen like slot machines — is a “sore subject” at the Statehouse years later.
Public outcry prompted lawmakers to abruptly ban the game, which led to broken contracts and $18 million in legal settlements. By the time the game was shut down in 2006, there were more than 6,700 machines in more than 3,000 locations statewide.
“Touch Play was a bridge too far at that point,” said Coates.
But the lottery’s Strawn says “jackpot fatigue” is undercutting the drawing power of lotto games like Mega Millions and Powerball. They no longer get noticed until jackpots climb to eye-popping 10-figure prizes.
“It would be an antiquated model to rely solely on the unpredictable nature of jackpots to expect the Lottery to continue to hit the revenue goals that we believe that we can deliver for the state,” Strawn said.
Mathis said the state has to be aware of gambling addiction, “but we do have to face the fact that the digital world is here, and it’s only going to get larger.”
Bolkcom said his concern is creating “a predatory industry” that guarantees the number of Iowans with gambling problems will grow.
“People already are addicted to their phones just looking at Facebook and Twitter and their email,” he said. “If we get this interactive gaming thing going on where we’re winning and losing money, it will be a brand-new world of addiction.”
Eric Preuss, program manager for the Iowa Department of Public Health’s office of problem gambling treatment and prevention, said he doesn’t expect a significant uptick in problems because sports wagering already is happening. About 8 percent of people who seek help do so because of sports wagering.
Still, he said , “I think anytime you make it easier for people to gamble, we need to be prepared to help people respond.”
Preuss suggests new online platforms include information about the 1-800-BETSOFF hotline, responsible gaming and informed play that allow gamblers to voluntarily set wagering limits, reminders and warnings.
About 85 percent of Iowans who gamble don’t have any problems, Preuss said, but there needs to be a “safety net.” About 13.6 percent of adult Iowans are in the at-risk category, he said, and about 1 percent have a gambling disorder.
According to preliminary data from a 2018 survey of about 1,800 Iowa adults conducted by the University of Northern Iowa Center for Social and Behavioral Research, about 90.2 percent have gambled in their lifetime with 73.8 percent having done so in the last 12 months and 45.8 percent in the last 30 days, Preuss said. About 130,000 adult Iowans engaged in sports betting in the past year, with 3 percent in the last 30 days.
