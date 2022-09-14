Preps to Watch: Courier honors six outstanding athletes

Want to talk about an incredible three-game stretch, then you have to start with the Panthers starting quarterback. Despite playing in just six quarters in three games, Carlson has passed for 285 yards and six scores, and he has rushed for 576 yards and 12 scores (21.3 yards per carry) as Tripoli has started 3-0. In the first two weeks of the season, Carlson has set two school records, a 79-yard touchdown pass against Riceville, and a 80-plus yard interception. “Rowan is a young man that has lived in the weight room and has truly had a vision for his career,” Tripoli coach Joe Urbanek said.” He has worked for the successes that he’s found and nothing that he has done has been a surprise to him or his teammates.” Carlson also is a standout on the Tripoli basketball team and was a member of the 4x100 state champion relay team in the spring.
A returning first-team all-state linebacker, Hartz is helping significantly on both sides of the ball this season for the Sailors. In Friday’s 21-7 win over Vinton-Shellsburg, Hartz scored three touchdowns and rushed for 117 yards on just 13 carries. He also had 11 tackles, 2 ½ for loss. “Carson is an all-around great kid. He has an infectious personality and is the hardest worker in the room,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “He has worked extremely hard in his training in his time at Columbus bringing a level of physicality that is tough to match.” Hartz is also a two-time state place winner at the state wrestling tournament, and is one of the top high school rugby players in the state.
Jada Smith
Waterloo West
Senior
Volleyball
Smith, a two-year starter for the Wahawks, ranks second on the team in attacks and attack percentage. “Jada has improved so much from last year to this year. The rate she is going there should be no question that she is a first team conference player,” West coach Ashley Berinobis said. “She is a player any coach would love to have on their team. She always has a positive attitude and a smile on her face. She is averaging as one of the top two hitters getting the most kills in our games.” An honor roll student, Smith is on the track team and has participated in girls’ basketball.
Myles McMahon
Don Bosco
Senior
Football
A jack-of-all-trades for the Dons, McMahon has rushed 32 times for 361 yards and seven scores, and he has caught five passes for 151 yards and a score while playing a leading role on defense for the No. 3 8-player team in the state. “Myles is a versatile player for us on both sides of the ball,” Don Bosco head coach Colby Yoder said. “He’s a fun kid to coach. He gives it his all in whatever sport he is participating in. On the football field, he is a small guy, but he packs a big punch. Rather than run around a guy, he is going to try to run him over.” McMahon is also a standout on the baseball field, a state qualifier in wrestling and participates in golf during the spring.
Jadyn Petersen
Dike-New Hartford
Junior
Volleyball
Petersen committed to play for her mom, Bobbi, at the University of Northern Iowa, last week. A three-way starter, Petersen plays a six-rotation role for the top-ranked and two-time defended state champion Wolverines. To date, Petersen has 110 kills while hitting at a .208 attack percentage. She also has recorded 12 blocks, 112 digs and 12 ace serves. “Jadyn brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm to our team and has a great work ethic,” DNH head coach Diane Harms said. Petersen has also played a key role on two state champion girls’ basketball teams and runs track.
Anna Curtis
Denver
Senior
Volleyball
After playing as a situational player the past two seasons, Curtis has moved into a full-rotation role for the fifth-ranked Cyclones. Curtis ranks second on the team in kills and has 12 ace serves. “Another hard worker, an explosive athlete,” Denver head coach Jamie Johnson said. “I’m proud of her and her patience. She was a serve specialist for us last two seasons…but a great teammate who is now out there for five, six rotations.” Committed to run track at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Curtis ran either the lead or anchor legs for three Cyclone relay teams—4x40, sprint medley and distance medley that medaled last spring at the state track championships.
Columbus Catholic defenders Carson Hartz (23) and Nick Merrifield (6) bear down on Dike-New Hartford's Jerek Hall during second quarter action Friday in Dike.
Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon girls state basketball
Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn tries to pass around Dike-New Hartford's Jadyn Petersen (3) and Taylor Kvale during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford vs South Central Calhoun girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Jadyn Petersen pulls down a rebound under pressure form South Central Calhoun's Sayer Steig during Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dike-New Hartford sophomore Jadyn Petersen goes for the kill against Western Christian during the championship round of the state volleyball championships at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids.
Dike-New Hartford's Jadyn Petersen (8) celebrates a point scored against the South Hardin during the Class 2A state quarterfinals volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Cedar Rapids.
Dike-New Hartford's Jadyn Petersen hits past Denver's Reese Johnson during Dike-New Hartford vs Denver Class 2A championship action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Columbus Catholic junior Carson Hartz and senior Carter Gallagher attempt to force Vinton-Shellsburg senior Kale Schulte out of bounds on Friday in Waterloo.
090822-spt-col-den-19
Denver's Anna Curtis fires an attack over the net as Columbus Catholic's Isabelle Noland defends Thursday in a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
Lady Simons Relays 6
Denver's Anna Curtis runs the anchor leg of the 4X100 meter relay during the Lady Simons Relays at Dike-New Hartford High School on Tuesday.
110221-qc-spt-state-volleyball-boyden-denver-016
Denver’s Anna Curtis (3) celebrates a point scored over Boyden-Hull during the Class 2A state quarterfinals volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Cedar Rapids.
Boyden-Hull vs Denver state volleyball
Denver's Anna Curtis, left, and Tiffani Wright dig against Boyden-Hull on Tuesday at the state volleyball tournament.
VBall East vs. West 7
Waterloo West sophomore Jada Smith leaps to make the block at the net against Waterloo East on Thursday at East High.
BBall Don Bosco vs. GR 9
Don Bosco junior Myles McMahon dives as a ground ball gets past his glove during a Class 1A district game on Tuesday at Traer.
BBall Don Bosco vs. New London 1
Don Bosco junior Myles McMahon delivers a pitch against New London on Tuesday in Norway.
061322-spt-db-nt-8
North Tama's Josh Dostal reaches for an errant throw as Don Bosco's Myles McMahon dives back to first safely in the first inning Monday of an Iowa Star baseball game in Traer.
Keith Young Invite 6
Hudson's Karter Krapfl competes against Don Bosco's Myles McMahon during the Keith Young Invitational at Cedar Falls High School on Saturday.
BOSCO-12
Don Bosco's Myles McMahon looks to get past GTRA's Max Hough in first-half action Friday in an 8-player playoff game in Gilbertville.
FBall Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Don Bosco 1
Don Bosco junior Myles McMahon runs the ball for yardage against Gladbrook-Reinbeck earlier this season.
020820bp-1a-sectional-wrestling-3
Don Bosco's Myles McMahon controls North Tama's Cale Bradley in a 113-pound bout during Saturday's Class 1A sectional tournament in Winthrop.
