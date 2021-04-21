Preps to watch: April 21

Sasha Hyacinth

Hyacinth was poised to make her mark on Class 1A tennis last season before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring sports. Now, the Waterloo Columbus sophomore has become a strong leader for the undefeated Sailors. Hyacinth has won all of her singles and doubles matches in convincing fashion to start her prep career. “Sasha is a good addition to Waterloo tennis,” Columbus coach Dave Will said. “She’s very athletic and she knows how to play the game. She’s a strong girl that can really hit a lot of topspin which throws some people for a loop because they haven’t seen that before.” Hyacinth is a 4.0 student active in student government.

Lincoln Mehlert

Mehlert has picked up from where he left off as a sophomore when he helped guide Union to its state golf appearance since 2005. The Union senior earned medalist honors in his first three dual meets before posting a top five finish at Saturday’s Grundy Center Invitational. “He has an easy going demeanor on the course and a good set of hands that allow him to hit some different types of shots,” Union coach Ryan Slater said. “He hits the ball a low ways for his size which gives him the chance to attack pins on his second shot and make a lot of birdies.” Mehlert was also a state wrestling qualifier at 145 pounds.