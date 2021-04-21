Preps to watch: April 21

Sasha Hyacinth
Columbus
Sophomore
Tennis
Hyacinth was poised to make her mark on Class 1A tennis last season before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring sports. Now, the Waterloo Columbus sophomore has become a strong leader for the undefeated Sailors. Hyacinth has won all of her singles and doubles matches in convincing fashion to start her prep career. “Sasha is a good addition to Waterloo tennis,” Columbus coach Dave Will said. “She’s very athletic and she knows how to play the game. She’s a strong girl that can really hit a lot of topspin which throws some people for a loop because they haven’t seen that before.” Hyacinth is a 4.0 student active in student government.
Lincoln Mehlert
Union
Senior
Golf
Mehlert has picked up from where he left off as a sophomore when he helped guide Union to its state golf appearance since 2005. The Union senior earned medalist honors in his first three dual meets before posting a top five finish at Saturday’s Grundy Center Invitational. “He has an easy going demeanor on the course and a good set of hands that allow him to hit some different types of shots,” Union coach Ryan Slater said. “He hits the ball a low ways for his size which gives him the chance to attack pins on his second shot and make a lot of birdies.” Mehlert was also a state wrestling qualifier at 145 pounds.
Nyla Norman
Waterloo East
Sophomore
Track and field
Norman’s determination to become an impact sprinter has been apparent through her consistent offseason routine in the weight room. The sophomore has posted East’s top times from the 100 to 400-meter sprints. She’ll anchor a talented quartet of young sprinters in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays at Thursday’s Drake Relays. Last week, Norman anchored East’s 4x100 team to titles at the Tigers Invite and Wahawk Invite. She also anchored a championship sprint medley on Thursday in Waterloo. “She’s one of those kids who has been contributing to the team through hard work and dedication,” East coach Wilmont Wellington said. “Her speed has been improving and that’s been paying off.”
Jessica Carolan
Hudson
Senior
Soccer
Carolan has handled a new role as a central midfielder on Hudson’s soccer team after playing forward the previous three seasons. The senior leads the Pirates with six goals through four matches. “You wouldn’t have any idea it’s newer for her,” Hudson coach Ashley Smiley said, assessing Carolan’s position change. “She sets the tone for the team when it comes to working hard and gives it her best every single day. She also is an excellent team player and will do whatever she needs to do for the team.” Carolan is active in volleyball, basketball, National Honor Society and FFA. She plans to attend Iowa State.