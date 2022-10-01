Prep roundup: Schmitz finishes top 20 at Dan Huston Invite

WAVERLY — Valley Lutheran senior Adric Schmitz turned in a top 20 performance at the Dan Huston Invite at Wartburg College, Saturday.

In a field including 217 competitors, Schmitz clocked a time of 17:24.65 in the boy’s varsity 4k race which put him at eighteenth in the field.

Crusaders senior Isaac Dawson also turned in a strong performance as he clocked a time of 18:19.67.

As a team the Crusaders finished 16th with a score of 445. All varsity scorers clocked times inside the top 175.

Jace Mattern and Brock Hagedorn turned in top 100 performances for Columbus Catholic high school with times of 18:37.17 and 18:45.46, respectively.

Theodore Ahern also turned a strong performance for the Sailors with a time of 19:05.24 and finished 101st in the field.

The Sailors finished in 18th as a team in the boy’s standings.

In the boy’s varsity 5000 meter competition the Cedar Falls Tigers came in fourth place as a team with 164 points.

Cedar Falls feshman Jaden Merrick came in eighth place in a 220 competitor field. Merrick ran a blazing time of 15:47.60. Fellow Tiger Luke Hartman finished 14th with a time of 16:02.46.

In the girls’ 4k competition, the Tigers finished in eighth place with a score of 241.

Zoe Zylstra paced the Tigers with a time of 19:23.83, the 19th fastest time in the in the field of 186. Jaden Swarts clocked the 37th fastest time overall and the second fastest on the Tigers with a time of 20:00.29.

Denver’s Avery Trunkhill showed out for the Cyclones with the 27th best time of 19:44.39. The Cyclones finished in 13th as a team.

A pair of Columbus Catholic runners—Madison Hellman and Stella Ludwig—turned in strong performances for the Sailors in the girls’ 5000 meter competition. Hellman paced the Sailors with a time of 22:01.06 while Ludwig came in at 22:02.10. Columbus did not have enough competitors to score as a team.