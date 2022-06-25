Prep Roundup: Columbus outscores opponents 15-4 at Don Bosco Tournament

GILBERTVILLE -- The Columbus Catholic softball team picked up two wins during the Don Bosco tournament, Friday.

In the first game, the Sailors defeated the East Buchanan Buccaneers 11-1 as freshman pitcher Myka Bromley allowed only one hit in 6.0 innings.

The Sailors scored two runs in the bottom of the first and three runs in the bottom of the third to take a commanding 5-0 lead.

The Buccaneers plated their lone run in the top of the fourth as freshman Laynee Hogan scored unearned.

Columbus closed out the Buccaneers with six unanswered runs to win 11-1 in six innings.

Sydney Gardner led the Sailors with five RBIs in the contest. The junior right fielder went 2-for-2 at the plate with one single and one triple.

Junior third basewoman Nya Simmons added four RBIs on 3-for-4 at the plate with one home run. Katie Ruden added one RBI on a triple.

In the second game of the day, the Sailors found themselves in a tight defensive battle against the (14-5) Don Bosco Dons.

After scoring one run in the the first, the Dons held the Sailors off the board for the next four innings while scoring three runs in the top of the fifth.

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth, the Sailors scored three runs of their own to seal the 4-3, come-from-behind win.

Ace Haile Frost pitched 7.0 innings for the Sailors, allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits and recorded 11 strike outs.

West splits tournament games against Jesup, Hudson The Waterloo West softball team lost its first game in the Don Bosco tournament 5-2 against the Jesup J-Hawks.

Despite taking an early 1-0 lead, the Wahawks could not overcome four J-Hawk runs in the second and third. After adding one run in the sixth, West lost 5-2.

In their second game, against the Hudson Pirates, the Wahawks put together an offensive master class, winning 12-1.

Junior slugger Addison Wells went 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring three runs, while Cecelia and Francesca Dehl add two RBIs apiece on 3-for-4 and 2-for-3 hitting, respectively.

Eighth grader Addy Schoepske led the Wahawks with three RBIs on 3-for-3 at the plate.

