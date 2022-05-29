Prep Round Up: Cedar Falls beats Comets 3-1 as Rasmussen strikes out 12

The Cedar Falls softball team picked up its second win in as many games with a 3-1 victory over Charles City, Friday.

Cedar Falls scored one run in the first inning, but was held off the board for the next three innings.

The Comets squeaked out their lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Tigers responded with runs in the fifth and seventh innings to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Senior Cyrah Rasmussen starred on the mound, pitching all seven innings for the Tigers with 12 strikeouts and allowing only five hits.

Sophomore Sydney Barnett stared at the plate with three hits in three at-bats including a double.

Columbus’ big fifth trumps Wapsie ValleyAfter two scoreless innings, the Columbus Catholic softball team managed to get their bats going.

In the third inning, the Sailors responded to two Warriors runs in the top of the second with three runs over their own.

Columbus kept the scoring going in the fourth inning with three more runs.

Leading 6-3, in the bottom of the fifth, Columbus exploded for six runs to jump in front 12-3.

The Sailors added one more run in the sixth inning to win by a final score of 13-3.

Junior Haile Frost put together a strong two-way performance. The junior recorded four hits in five at-bats, including one home run, and five RBIs. Frost pitched six innings, striking out seven and surrendering three hits.

The Ruden sisters also played big roles in the Sailors’ victory. Junior Katie Ruden went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI while freshman Madison Ruden went 2-for-3 and scored three runs.

With the win, Columbus improves to 1-1 on the season.

Trojans drop twinbill against LightningThe Waterloo East softball team fell to 0-2 to start their season as the Trojans dropped both games of a doubleheader against Iowa City Liberty, Friday.

In the first game, Liberty jumped out to an early 4 runs in the first inning and one in the third. Trailing 5-0, the Trojans managed to cut the lead to two runs after a three-run third inning.

However, the Lightning scored two runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth to seal a 14-3 victory.

In the second game, the Trojans fell behind 10-1 in the first four innings, but four runs in the fifth and sixth innings cut brought East within two runs of Liberty.

Five runs in the seventh inning proved enough as the Trojans fell, 15-8.

Senior Jocelyn Foss put together a strong doubleheader, hitting 3-for-6 and adding 3 RBIs.

BASEBALL Columbus rides hot start to win over Wapsie ValleyThe Columbus Catholic baseball team picked up its third win of the season with a 7-2 victory over Wapsie Valley Friday.

The Sailors managed to cash in four runs in the first inning and three runs in the second inning.

The Sailors surrender two runs over the remainder of the contest to seal the win and improve to 3-4 on the season.

West splits doubleheader with LibertyThe Waterloo West baseball team picked up a road win, splitting a doubleheader against Iowa City Liberty, Friday.

In the first game, the Wahawks fell 5-2, managing six hits in the contest.

However, in the second contest, the Wahawks doubled their output at the plate with 13 hits.

West rode its offensive awakening to an 11-6 win in extra innings. Junior Brenner Ortman led the way for the Wahawks, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Junior Jesse Alcorn also played a big role in the win with a triple and four RBIs.

Seniors Landon Sturch and Jaxson Hoppes also put together strong performances in the doubleheader. Hoppes went 3-for-9 at the plate while Sturch also went 3-for-9 with an RBI across both contests.

