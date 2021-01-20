Prep of the Week: Unorthodox is a good thing for WSR's Draper

CEDAR FALLS – Greg Bodensteiner laughed before he could relate the comparison.
Abbie Draper laughed when she heard it.
But when it comes to the game of basketball and Draper’s skills, there is no laughing about the success the University of Bradley recruit has had.
Draper, the 6-foot-1 senior at Waverly-Shell Rock, has scored a lot of points for the Go-Hawks during her four-year basketball career.
And, last Monday in a win over Benton Community, Draper surpassed Aftin Phyfe as WSR’s all-time leading scorer for the girls’ basketball program.
With now more than 1,100 career points, Draper has scored in all the conventional ways. She can knock down 3-pointers. Draper can post players up and score around the rim. She also can drive with either her left or right hand and score off the dribble.
But it is how the ball goes through the hoop that doesn’t always look conventional says Bodensteiner.
“Abbie does a lot of unorthodox things really well,” Bodensteiner laughed. “It sounds funny, but she kind of reminds me of a European player. She will score around the rim with the wrong hand off the opposite foot. All of those things keep people off balance.
“I think that is something that will translate to the college level for her where she won’t be more athletic or taller than every player around her. To be successful at that level you have to change up pace and timing and she’s is good at it.
“She is just awkward. She is successful awkward and that is not a bad thing,” finished Bodensteiner.
Draper can’t describe her style.
When she came in as a freshman contributor for the Go-Hawks she considered herself a perimeter player. But with a team not blessed with great height, Draper has worked hard at becoming an efficient and consistent post.
“I can post up. I can drive it a little bit,” Draper said.
“I don’t know where that comes from,” continues Draper of her creative scoring ability. “I just go with the flow, and I have long arms so it is however I can put it up there I put it up there.”
After being a second or third option as a freshman, Draper has used her wide array of skills and off-balanced shots to score 341 points as a sophomore and 410 last year with both those season ending with the Go-Hawks at the state tournament.
And Draper is highly efficient, too. Her career shooting percentage is better than 52 percent.
And Bodensteiner says getting to 1,100 points is not easy in the Go-Hawks system. Ranked seventh in Class 4A, WSR relies on a stingy defense and a patient offense.
“Our pace is not exactly one that generates a ton of points,” Bodensteiner said. “The way we play right now we are not going to score 70 points. We are not going to see 80 possessions. You got to be efficient and effective with the time you are on the floor and Abbie has been all those things when she has had the opportunities.”
Draper says she doesn’t score as many points as she has without a lot of help.
“It’s pretty crazy. I never through I would become the all-time leading scorer at Waverly-Shell Rock,” Draper said. “But it would not have happened if I didn’t have a lot of great teammates that got me the ball or do all the other little things you don’t see.”
Despite season-ended injuries to a couple of players the Go-Hawks thought were going to be major contributors this season, WSR has rolled right along and is on pace for their third consecutive 20-win season.
The immediate goal is to win the Northeast Iowa Conference crown again, and then make it back to Wells Fargo Arena.
“We’ve had so many people step up and fill big roles, and have played well while filling those roles,” Draper said. “I have so much confidence in all my teammates.
“We want to win the Northeast Iowa Conference. We want to get back to state, and we want to get past the first round. I believe we have the team to do that.”
The Go-Hawks have lost first-round state tournament games to Mason City and Center Point-Urbana each of the past two seasons.