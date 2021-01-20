Prep of the Week: Unorthodox is a good thing for WSR's Draper

“She is just awkward. She is successful awkward and that is not a bad thing,” finished Bodensteiner.

Draper can’t describe her style.

When she came in as a freshman contributor for the Go-Hawks she considered herself a perimeter player. But with a team not blessed with great height, Draper has worked hard at becoming an efficient and consistent post.

“I can post up. I can drive it a little bit,” Draper said.

“I don’t know where that comes from,” continues Draper of her creative scoring ability. “I just go with the flow, and I have long arms so it is however I can put it up there I put it up there.”

After being a second or third option as a freshman, Draper has used her wide array of skills and off-balanced shots to score 341 points as a sophomore and 410 last year with both those season ending with the Go-Hawks at the state tournament.

And Draper is highly efficient, too. Her career shooting percentage is better than 52 percent.

And Bodensteiner says getting to 1,100 points is not easy in the Go-Hawks system. Ranked seventh in Class 4A, WSR relies on a stingy defense and a patient offense.