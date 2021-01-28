 Skip to main content
Prep hockey: Warriors pull away for 5-1 win over Cedar Rapids
PREP HOCKEY

Prep hockey: Warriors pull away for 5-1 win over Cedar Rapids

New Waterloo Warriors logo

WATERLOO – Carter Frost scored the game winner as the Waterloo Warriors improved to 12-5-0 Thursday with a 5-1 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in Midwest High School Hockey League action at Young Arena

Frost scored 4 minutes and 37 seconds into the second period to give Waterloo a 2-1 lead.

Casey Winders gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead just 3:53 into the first, but Cedar Rapids tied it late on an unassisted Philip Macgillivray goal with 2:54 left in the period.

It was 2-1 heading into the third and Waterloo put the game away with goals from Christian Heiser, John Harrison and Frost with his second of the game.

Winders finished the game with a goal and two assists, and Harrison had also had one assist.

The Warriors return to action Saturday when they host Omaha at 7 p.m. inside Young Arena.

Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids 1

SCORE BY PERIODS

Cedar Rapids;1;0;0  -- 1

Waterloo;1;1;3 -- 5

FIRST PERIOD – 1. Waterloo, Casey Winders (Brendan Shaner, Carter, 3:53, 2. Cedar Rapids, Philip Macgillivray (unassisted), 14:06. Penalties – Christian Heiser, Wat (tripping), 9:46.

SECOND PERIOD – 3. Waterloo, Frost (Winders, John Harrison), 4:37. Penalties – Aiden Dierf, CR (roughing), :00, Peyton Weber, CR (hooking), 4:37, Frost, Wat (tripping), 6:08, Patrick Donnelly, CR (cross checking), 11:09.

THIRD PERIOD – 4. Waterlo, Heiser (Cale Neuendorf, Cooper Johnson), 1:06, 5. Waterloo, Harrison (Neuendorf, Landon Sturch), 4:00, 6. Waterloo, Frost (Winders), 12:25. Penalties – Tyler Chambers (boarding, match penalty), 2:45, Winders, CR (slashing), 3:05, Kaleb Ramsey, CR (elbowing), 6:20, Joshua Fowler, CR (holding), 12:25.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Cedar Rapids;15

Waterloo;47

Goalies – Cedar Rapids, Jack Drahos (42 saves). Waterloo, Caleb Raisty (14 saves). Referee – Matthew Larson. Linesmen – Ian Carlson, Ethan Fox.

JV: Cedar Rapids 2, Waterloo 1. Warrior goal: Jayden White (Noah Jebe). 

