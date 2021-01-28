Prep hockey: Warriors pull away for 5-1 win over Cedar Rapids

WATERLOO – Carter Frost scored the game winner as the Waterloo Warriors improved to 12-5-0 Thursday with a 5-1 win over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in Midwest High School Hockey League action at Young Arena

Frost scored 4 minutes and 37 seconds into the second period to give Waterloo a 2-1 lead.

Casey Winders gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead just 3:53 into the first, but Cedar Rapids tied it late on an unassisted Philip Macgillivray goal with 2:54 left in the period.

It was 2-1 heading into the third and Waterloo put the game away with goals from Christian Heiser, John Harrison and Frost with his second of the game.

Winders finished the game with a goal and two assists, and Harrison had also had one assist.

The Warriors return to action Saturday when they host Omaha at 7 p.m. inside Young Arena.

