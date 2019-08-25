2018 playoff results
CLASS 4A
First round
Southeast Polk 21, Ankeny Centennial 17
Johnston 28, Cedar Rapids Prairie 14
West Des Moines Valley 24, Ankeny 21
West Des Moines Dowling 41, Fort Dodge 0
Cedar Falls 48, Indianola 14
Waukee 42, Urbandale 22
Iowa City West 38, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14
Bettendorf 41, Pleasant Valley 14
Quarterfinals
Southeast Polk 21, Johnston 7
W.D.M. Dowling 31, W.D.M. Valley 9
Cedar Falls 40, Waukee 7
Bettendorf 43, Iowa City West 28
Semifinals
W.D.M. Dowling 41, Bettendorf 34, 4 OTs
Cedar Falls 26, Southeast Polk 12
Championship
W.D.M. Dowling 22, Cedar Falls 16
CLASS 3A
First round
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Sioux City Heelan 0
Spencer 24, Norwalk 20
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 51, Carroll 7
Harlan 36, Oskaloosa 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 14, Pella 6
Decorah 17, Clear Creek-Amana 6
North Scott 39, Waverly-Shell Rock 9
Western Dubuque 48, Solon 13
Quarterfinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27, Spencer 0
C.B. Lewis Central 35, Harlan 14
C.R. Xavier 42, Decorah 6
Western Dubuque 45, North Scott 21
Semifinals
Western Dubuque 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18
C.R. Xavier 37, C.B. Lewis Central 13
Championship
C.R. Xavier 34, Western Dubuque 20
CLASS 2A
First round
PCM 49, Carroll Kuemper 0
Williamsburg 51, West Marshall 32
Boyden-Hull/Rock Vlaley 35, Spirit Lake 7
Southeast Valley 58, OABCIG 42
Waukon 40, Union 11
Algona 45, Crestwood 20
Benton Community 46, Greene County 20
West Liberty 30, Chariton 10
Quarterfinals
PCM 55, Williamsburg 34
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Southeast Valley 6
Waukon 24, Algona 21
West Liberty 42, Benton Community 14
Semifinals
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Waukon 12
PCM 27, West Liberty 0
Championship
PCM 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
CLASS 1A
First round
South Central Calhoun 10, West Lyon 0
West Sioux 49, reynor 14
Bellevue 49, Mediapolis 14
Pella Christian 31, Wilton 28
Interstate 35 35, Mount Ayr 0
Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hamilton 8
Van Meter 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 16
West Branch 56, Osage 14
Quarterfinals
West Sioux 34, South Central Calhoun 20
Pella Christian 23, Bellevue 21
Dike-New Hartford 37, Interstate 35 0
Van Meter 31, West Branch 21
Semifinals
Dike-New Hartford 34, Pella Christian 21
West Sioux 38, Van Meter 35
Championship
West Sioux 52, Dike-New Hartford 38
CLASS A
First round
Hudson 44, Lynnville-Sully 22
Highland 14, Durant 13
Algona Garrigan 12, Wapsie Valley 7
Edgewood-Colesburg 58, BGM 21
Akron-Westfield 42, Westwood 21
West Hancock 42, Hinton 20
AHSTW 30, Alta/Aurelia 28, 3 OTs
Mason City Newman 31, North Tama 28, OT
Quarterfinals
Hudson 41, Highland 14
Edgewood-Colesburg 6, Algona Garrigan 0
West Hancock 50, Akron-Westfield 14
AHSTW 31, Mason City Newman 14
Semifinals
AHSTW 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 12
Hudson 35, West Hancock 28
Championship
Hudson 30, AHSTW 7
8-PLAYER
First round
Iowa Valley 92, Midland 46
New London 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12
Ar-We-Va 27, Northwood-Kensett 6
Southeast Warren 47, Newell-Fonda 31
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, Stanton 14
Fremont-Mills 61, Lenox 8
Rockford 64, Turkey Valley 58
Don Bosco 62, Central City 37
Quarterfinals
New London 56, Iowa Valley 20
Southeast Warren 46, Ar-We-Va 44
Fremont-Mills 61, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 20
Rockford 32, Don Bosco 26, OT
Semifinals
Rockford 52, Southeast Warren 19
New London 60, Fremont-Mills 54, OT
Championship
New London 55, Rockford 14
