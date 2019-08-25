2018 playoff results

CLASS 4A

First round

Southeast Polk 21, Ankeny Centennial 17

Johnston 28, Cedar Rapids Prairie 14

West Des Moines Valley 24, Ankeny 21

West Des Moines Dowling 41, Fort Dodge 0

Cedar Falls 48, Indianola 14

Waukee 42, Urbandale 22

Iowa City West 38, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14

Bettendorf 41, Pleasant Valley 14

Quarterfinals

Southeast Polk 21, Johnston 7

W.D.M. Dowling 31, W.D.M. Valley 9

Cedar Falls 40, Waukee 7

Bettendorf 43, Iowa City West 28

Semifinals

W.D.M. Dowling 41, Bettendorf 34, 4 OTs

Cedar Falls 26, Southeast Polk 12

Championship

W.D.M. Dowling 22, Cedar Falls 16

CLASS 3A

First round

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Sioux City Heelan 0

Spencer 24, Norwalk 20

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 51, Carroll 7

Harlan 36, Oskaloosa 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 14, Pella 6

Decorah 17, Clear Creek-Amana 6

North Scott 39, Waverly-Shell Rock 9

Western Dubuque 48, Solon 13

Quarterfinals

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27, Spencer 0

C.B. Lewis Central 35, Harlan 14

C.R. Xavier 42, Decorah 6

Western Dubuque 45, North Scott 21

Semifinals

Western Dubuque 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18

C.R. Xavier 37, C.B. Lewis Central 13

Championship

C.R. Xavier 34, Western Dubuque 20

CLASS 2A

First round

PCM 49, Carroll Kuemper 0

Williamsburg 51, West Marshall 32

Boyden-Hull/Rock Vlaley 35, Spirit Lake 7

Southeast Valley 58, OABCIG 42

Waukon 40, Union 11

Algona 45, Crestwood 20

Benton Community 46, Greene County 20

West Liberty 30, Chariton 10

Quarterfinals

PCM 55, Williamsburg 34

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Southeast Valley 6

Waukon 24, Algona 21

West Liberty 42, Benton Community 14

Semifinals

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Waukon 12

PCM 27, West Liberty 0

Championship

PCM 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

CLASS 1A

First round

South Central Calhoun 10, West Lyon 0

West Sioux 49, reynor 14

Bellevue 49, Mediapolis 14

Pella Christian 31, Wilton 28

Interstate 35 35, Mount Ayr 0

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hamilton 8

Van Meter 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 16

West Branch 56, Osage 14

Quarterfinals

West Sioux 34, South Central Calhoun 20

Pella Christian 23, Bellevue 21

Dike-New Hartford 37, Interstate 35 0

Van Meter 31, West Branch 21

Semifinals

Dike-New Hartford 34, Pella Christian 21

West Sioux 38, Van Meter 35

Championship

West Sioux 52, Dike-New Hartford 38

CLASS A

First round

Hudson 44, Lynnville-Sully 22

Highland 14, Durant 13

Algona Garrigan 12, Wapsie Valley 7

Edgewood-Colesburg 58, BGM 21

Akron-Westfield 42, Westwood 21

West Hancock 42, Hinton 20

AHSTW 30, Alta/Aurelia 28, 3 OTs

Mason City Newman 31, North Tama 28, OT

Quarterfinals

Hudson 41, Highland 14

Edgewood-Colesburg 6, Algona Garrigan 0

West Hancock 50, Akron-Westfield 14

AHSTW 31, Mason City Newman 14

Semifinals

AHSTW 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 12

Hudson 35, West Hancock 28

Championship

Hudson 30, AHSTW 7

8-PLAYER

First round

Iowa Valley 92, Midland 46

New London 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12

Ar-We-Va 27, Northwood-Kensett 6

Southeast Warren 47, Newell-Fonda 31

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, Stanton 14

Fremont-Mills 61, Lenox 8

Rockford 64, Turkey Valley 58

Don Bosco 62, Central City 37

Quarterfinals

New London 56, Iowa Valley 20

Southeast Warren 46, Ar-We-Va 44

Fremont-Mills 61, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 20

Rockford 32, Don Bosco 26, OT

Semifinals

Rockford 52, Southeast Warren 19

New London 60, Fremont-Mills 54, OT

Championship

New London 55, Rockford 14

