Class 4A
No. 7 Waukee (8-2) at
No. 2 Cedar Falls (10-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Waukee, Scott Carlson. Cedar Falls, Brad Remmert.
- Postseason history: Waukee is making its 12th consecutive playoff appearance. The Warriors last reached the semifinal round in 2014. Cedar Falls is in for the 29th time, and has qualified in consecutive years after missing the 2016 playoffs. The Tigers made championship game appearances in 2005 and 2008, and won their lone state title in 1986. Their most recent semifinal appearance came in 2012.
- Opening statements: Waukee defeated Urbandale, 42-22, while Cedar Falls dominated Indianola, 48-14.
- Quick slants: The two teams have a common opponent in Indianola. Waukee defeated the Indians, 42-14, in Week 8. ... Waukee is battle-tested. The Warriors have played three teams that are alive in the quarterfinal round, including a one-point loss to No. 1 West Des Moines Valley and a one-point win over No. 8 Johnston. Balance defines Waukee's offense. Dual-threat quarterback Mitch Randall has thrown for 1,847 yards and 21 TDs versus five interceptions. Randall has rushed for 921 yards (7.1 per carry) and nine scores. Alex Lindquist adds 756 yards on the ground with 12 touchdowns. Zach Eaton (683 yards, seven touchdowns) and Sam O'Dell (682 yards, seven touchdowns) lead the receiving corps. ... Cedar Falls showcased its depth during last week's win over Indianola. Wide receiver Logan Wolf filled in on two scoring drives for injured QB Cael Loecher at the end of the first half. Loecher was accurate during his return in the second half, and passed for 231 yards. Wolf ranks second in 4A with 987 receiving yards and leads the class with 18 receiving touchdowns. Loecher is a 65 percent passer with 25 touchdowns versus one interception. Sam Gary has rushed for 646 yards at 4.9 per carry. Cedar Falls' defense ranks third in 4A with 17 interceptions.
-- Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
Class 3A
Decorah (8-2) at
No. 1 C.R. Xavier (10-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: C.R. Xavier, Duane Schulte. Decorah, Pat Trewin.
- Postseason history: Decorah is making its 25th appearance and owns five state titles, the most recent in 2015. The Vikings knocked the Saints out of the playoffs in the 2015 second round. ... Xavier is in for the 15th time and 13th straight since Regis and LaSalle consolidated. The Saints won titles in 2006 (4A) and were last year's 3A champs.
- Opening statements: Decorah knocked off Clear Creek-Amana 17-6 in the first round while Xavier fought off longtime nemesis Pella, 14-6.
- Quick slants: These perennial powers met in Week 2 of the regular season with Xavier handing Decorah its worst defeat since 2004, 45-3. Braden Stovie rushed for 188 yards for the Saints, and the Xavier defense allowed Decorah just 137 total yards - all rushing. For the season, Decorah averages 27 points, 242.4 rushing yards and 304.5 total yards per game while allowing 16.9 points per game. Xavier has outscored its opponents by an average margin of 40.9-3.4. Only one opponent has scored more than seven points against the Saints, and they have five shutouts. Jon Bell has 15 tackles for loss and eight sacks. Xavier's 364.3 total offense average ranks seventh in 3A. Individually, Quinn Schulte has completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 1,352 yards and 22 TDs with two interceptions for Xavier. Stovie has rushed for 1,050 and averages 7.6 per carry. Kyle Moeder has 29 pass receptions for 660 yards (22.8 avg.) with eight TDs and Matt Jordebreak has caught six TD passes. ... Decorah's Jace Johnson has passed for 621 yards and seven scores with one interception, and Drake Shelton has 1,197 rushing yards (8.2 per carry). Defensively, Carston Baumler has 19 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Both teams have been excellent on special teams. Decorah kicker Cameron DeLong is 30 of 32 on PATs and 7 of 10 on field goals with a long of 40 yards while Kailer McCabe averages 44.1 yards on nine kickoff returns with two TDs and Shelton averages 14.1 yards per punt return with one score. Xavier's Ben Conrad is perfect on 54 PAT attempts and 9 of 11 on field goals with a 48-yarder. The Saints average 23.7 yards on punt returns with one TD.
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Class 1A
No. 1 Dike-N.H. (10-0)
at No. 7 I-35 (10-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Dike-New Hartford, Don Betts. Interstate 35, Mike Stuart
- Opening statements: Dike-New Hartford beat South Hamilton, 42-8. Interstate 35 def. Mount Ayr, 35-0
- Postseason history: Dike-New Hartford is in the playoffs for a ninth consecutive year and 34th season overall. The Wolverines have finished runner-up four times, most recently in 2010. Interstate 35 is in the playoffs for the seventh time and last week's first-round win was just the second playoff win in Roadrunner history.
- Quick slants: For the first time in five weeks, the Wolverines were held under 50 points in their first-round victory over South Hamilton. Running back Cade Bennett has now rushed for 1,445 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. Quarterback Drew Sonnenberg has thrown for 1,277 yards and 15 scores. ... I-35 quarterback Joey Bregar has completed 64.4 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,284 yards and 17 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 304 yards and six scores. Running back Mason Cassady has rushed for 1,377 yards and 18 scores, while 6-foot-4, 222-pound end Richie Griglione has caught 57 passes for 797 yards and 12 touchdowns. In their first-round win, the Roadrunners got 195 yards passing and 42 rushing from Bregar, while Griglione had nine catches for 139 yards and two scores. Cassady rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
-- Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
Highland (8-2) at
No. 1 Hudson (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Highland, Joe Donovan, Scott Morel. Hudson, Justin Brekke
- Postseason history: Highland is in the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Hudson is in for the 10th consecutive year and 18th time overall. The Pirates finished second last year, and won state titles in 1975 and '94.
- Opening statements: Highland avenged a previous loss to No. 7 Durant with a 14-13 win, while Hudson defeated Lynnville-Sully, 44-22.
- Quick slants: Hudson has allowed over 20 points in its last four victories, but continues to outscore its opposition. Running back Christian Seres ranks fifth in Class A with 1,532 yards and 24 touchdowns. Quarterback Jacob Murray has thrown for 923 yards and 12 touchdowns versus four interceptions. Ethan Fulcher has rushed for 568 yards, and is the team's leading receiver with another 231 yards. Fulcher's 86.5 tackles, 13 for loss, lead the Pirates defense. ... Quarterback Troy Lasek does it all for Highland. He has passed for 979 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for another 1,178 yards and 16 scores. Lasek also leads his team's defense with six interceptions. Brady Hahn is the top tackler with 79.5.
-- Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
8-player
Rockford (9-1) at
No. 3 Don Bosco (9-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Rockford, Torian Wolf. Don Bosco, Colby Yoder.
- Postseason history: This is the fourth playoff appearance for Rockford and first since 2011. Don Bosco is the two-time defending state champion and is making its eighth trip to the playoffs. The Dons own a 25-4 postseason record with three total titles (2013, 2016, 2017) and two runner-up finishes.
- Opening statements: Rockford outscored Turkey Valley 64-58 for the school's first ever playoff victory while Don Bosco smashed Central City 62-37.
- Quick slants: In Week 3 of the regular season, Don Bosco demolished Rockford 80-6 as Thomas Even ran for 105 yards and four TDs and Cael Frost passed for 150 and four scores. The Warriors haven't lost again. They average 50 points and 417.3 yards per game (sixth in 8-player). Of that, 307 yards per game comes on the ground (fifth in 8-player). Jacob Staudt is the 8-man rushing leader with 1,621 yards (8.4 per carry) and Kaden Lyman has 1,029 yards (6.5 per carry). Staudt has also passed for 965 yards and 14 TDs with six interceptions. Rockford has 19 takeaways on defense and 21 solo sacks. Weston Schmidt (99.5), Blake Far (81) and Matt Muller (80.5) are the tackle leaders. Justice Jones is dangerous in the return game, averaging 16.3 yards per punt runback with one TD. ... Don Bosco averages 55.4 points per game (sixth in 8-player) while allowing 13.1. The Dons' 407.1 yards per game in total offense ranks seventh in 8-man and Even's 1,500 rushing yards rank fourth. Frost has passed for 1,485 yards (ninth in 8-man), completing 65 percent of his throw for 26 TDs with no interceptions. Defensively, Don Bosco has 24 takeaways, including eight interceptions by Lewis Havel. The Dons average 23.1 yards on kickoff returns and 13.3 on punt runbacks.
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
