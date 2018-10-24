Class 4A
Indianola (6-3) at
No. 2 Ced. Falls (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Indianola, Eric Kluver. Cedar Falls, Brad Remmert.
- Postseason history: Indianola is making its 15th appearance, first since 2015. The Indians are 1-14 in postseason games. Cedar Falls is in for the 29th time, and has qualified in consecutive years after missing the 2016 playoffs. The Tigers made championship game appearances in 2005 and 2008, and won their lone state title in 1986.
- Quick slants: Indianola averages 27.9 points per game, while allowing 18.44. The Indians finished the regular season with consecutive losses to No. 8 Johnston, No. 7 Waukee and Des Moines East. Dylan Hildreth is the featured back with 977 rushing yards (5.6 per carry). ... Cedar Falls ranks fifth in Class 4A with an average of 37.3 points per game, and is second in the class with 5.7 allowed, including five shutouts. Sam Gary has returned from missing three games to lead the rushing attack within a balanced offense, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Quarterback Cael Loecher has been accurate with 96 completions on 151 attempts for 22 touchdowns versus one interception. UNI commit Logan Wolf is Loecher's top target with 50 catches for 800 yards and 16 touchdowns. Wolf also has three punt return TDs and is averaging over 18 yards per touch on kickoff and punt runbacks. University of Iowa recruit Jack Campbell leads the Tigers' stingy defense with 76.5 tackles, including eight for loss. The Tigers' secondary has recorded 14 interceptions. Kicker Matthew Cook is 41 of 41 on PATs and has made 7 of 9 field goals with a long of 43.
-- Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
Class 3A
No. 10 C.C.-Amana (8-1)
at Decorah (7-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Clear Creek-Amana, Gabe Bakker. Decorah, Pat Trewin.
- Postseason history: This is the sixth trip to the postseason for Clear Creek-Amana but the first since 2015. Decorah is making its 25th appearance and owns five state titles, the most recent in 2015. The Vikings were knocked out in the first round a year ago.
- Quick slants: Clear-Creek Amana relies on a stingy defense that has allowed just 11.9 points per game. The Clippers have held six foes to a touchdown or less and their only loss came to No. 4 North Scott (45-7). CC-A averages 318.6 yards per game total offense with most of its yards coming on the ground (1,904). Andrew Rohret has 1,024 rushing yards (6.1 yards per carry). Defensively, the Clippers have made 51 solo tackles for loss with 16 sacks, 11 interceptions and six fumble recoveries. ... Decorah played a rugged regular-season schedule with its first five games against playoff qualifiers. The Vikings lost to No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (45-3) and No. 8 Western Dubuque (19-3) while defeating 2A No. 3 Waukon, 3A No. 9 Waverly-Shell Rock and playoff qualifier Crestwood. Decorah has averaged 28.1 points per game and allowed 18.1 and of its 2,712 yards of total offense, 2,093 have come on the ground where Drake Shelton leads the way (1,089 yards, 8.8 per carry). Quarterback Jace Johnson has not been intercepted in 79 pass attempts. Kailer McCabe has returned two kickoffs for TDs, and Shelton has one punt return score.
No. 9 Waverly-S.R. (8-1)
at No. 4 N. Scott (8-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Waverly-Shell Rock, Mark Hubbard. North Scott, Kevin Tippet.
- Postseason history: North Scott is making its 11th straight appearance and 15th overall but first at the 3A level. Waverly-S.R. is in for the 23rd time and ninth straight year. The Go-Hawks were state champs in 1990 and '92.
- Quick slants: This is a matchup of two strong defensive teams. North Scott scores 33.1 points per game and allows 10.9, and the Lancers' only loss was in their opener against 4A No. 6 Iowa City West (28-7). W-SR averages 27.3 points and allows 11.3 and has shut out its last two opponents. North Scott's Nile McLaughlin has passed for 1,473 yards (65.9 percent completions) with 11 TDs and just one interception, and the Lancers have rushed for 1,278 yards. Carson Rollinger has 40 pass receptions for 710 yards and seven TDs. Defensively, North Scott has 22 takeaways, including 14 interceptions, led by Rollinger's six. ... W-SR averages 331.9 yards per game with most of its 2,987 total yards coming on the ground (2,184). Ben Hemer has 1,043 yards and averages 6.6 yards per carry. Luke Velky has 658 rushing yards (7.6 per carry). Hemer and Velky have a combined 22 rushing TDs.
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Class 2A
Union Community (6-3)
at No. 3 Waukon (8-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Union, Joe Hadachek. Waukon, Chad Beerman.
- Postseason history: It's the 12th trip to the playoffs for Union and 11th straight. The Knights were the 2011 3A state champs, runners-up two years ago and fell in the semifinals last season. Waukon is the defending 2A state champ and is in for the seventh time.
- Quick slants: Since an opening loss to Decorah, Waukon has won eight straight, all by at least 15 points. The Indians average 37.3 points and allow 17.7. Their potent offense averages 431.2 yards per game. Quarterback Creed Welch has passed for 1,740 yards and Dawson Baures' 998 yards (8.5 per carry) lead the ground game. Michael Sweeney has 57 pass receptions for 791 yards and 10 TDs. Waukon's defense has 17 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. Avery Rocksvold has six picks and Brady Behrend five. ... Union owns a win over No. 4-ranked Benton and has lost to 1A's No. 1 Dike-New Hartford and 2A No. 8 West Marshall. The Knights average 28 points per game while allowing 17.4. Dylan Felderman has passed for 1,070 yards and Kaleb Roach has rushed for 890. Union has 50 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and 10 interceptions.
No. 6 Algona (8-1)
at Crestwood (6-3)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Algona, Andy Jacobson. Crestwood, Skip Eckhardt.
- Postseason history: Algona is in for the seventh time and first since 2015. The Bulldogs haven't won a postseason game since 1987. Crestwood is making its 10th appearance and first since 2016. The Cadets' last playoff victory was in 2008.
- Quick slants: Algona owns a win over seventh-ranked playoff qualifier Spirit Lake (30-24), but dropped a heartbreaker to No. 5 Southeast Valley in the regular-season finale (42-41). The Bulldogs average 43.8 points and 427 yards per game and have allowed 23.4 points per contest. Matt Grein has 1,587 passing yards and 20 TDs with just three interceptions and 27 percent of his completions have gone for TDs. Jacob Durant leads the ground game with 987 yards (7.7 per carry). Wyatt Wegener has 624 receiving yards and Skyler Groen 546 with a combined 18 TD catches. Algona has averaged 21.9 yards per punt return with a pair of TD runbacks. ... Crestwood has faced four playoff qualifiers, falling to No. 3 Waukon (22-7), No. 9 (3A) Waverly-Shell Rock (7-0) and Decorah (23-6) whle defeating No. 10 Clear Lake (40-27). The Cadets average 23.1 points and 257.4 yards per game and allow 16.6 points on average. Reece Wilson owns 1,084 rushing yards (5.5 per carry).
-- Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Class 1A
South Hamilton (7-2) at
No. 1 Dike-N.H. (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: South Hamilton, Corey Klemp. Dike-New Hartford, Don Betts.
- Postseason history: South Hamilton has made eight postseason trips and has qualified back-to-back seasons. Dike-New Hartford is in for a ninth consecutive year and 34th season overall. The Wolverines have finished runner-up four times, most recently in 2010.
- Quick slants: South Hamilton ranks fifth in Class 1A, allowing opponents just 8.44 points per game. The Hawks haven't played in two weeks, as their final game of a regular season was a forfeit. South Hamilton relies on a balanced three-man rushing attack and its defense has produced 13 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. ... Dike-New Hartford leads 1A with an average of 47 points per game, while allowing just 6.9. The Wolverines are balanced on offense with running back Cade Bennett accumulating 1,333 yards on 145 carries for 16 TDs. Quarterback Drew Sonnenberg has thrown for 1,107 yards, completing 67 of 100 passes with just four interceptions. Kicker Isaac Jorgensen has booted 51 of his 70 kickoffs for touchbacks. The Wolverines have punted just 11 times through nine games.
Sum.-Fr'drcksbrg (7-2)
at No. 3 Van Meter (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Sumner-Fredericksburg, Brad Mohs. Van Meter, Eric Trudo.
- Postseason history: Sumner-Fredericksburg is making its eighth appearance since consolidation, first since 2014. Defending state champion Van Meter is in the field for a 17th season, and has qualified the past 11 years.
- Quick slants: Sumner-Fredericksburg was the final qualifier through the state's new RPI system. The Cougars opened 5-0 before finishing 2-2 with losses to Osage and Aplington-Parkersburg. Cal VanEnglenberg leads the Cougar defense with 72 tackles. Meyer has recorded seven interceptions for a team that has 13 picks overall. The Cougars have also recovered 10 fumbles. ... Van Meter enters postseason play on a 22-game win streak. The Bulldogs average 43.3 points versus 6.7 allowed. Dual-threat quarterback Anthony Potthoff has thrown for 898 yards and rushed for another 796. Ian Abrahamson has rushed for 1,467 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Bulldogs have recorded 12 interceptions and recovered 12 fumbles.
No. 6 W. Branch (8-1)
at Osage (7-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: West Branch, Butch Pedersen. Osage, Matt Finn.
- Postseason history: West Branch has qualified for 11 consecutive playoffs, is in the field for the 16th time overall and won state titles in 1989, 1991 and 1992. Osage is making its 11th appearance, first since 2012.
- Quick slants: No. 2 Bellevue handed West Branch its lone loss, 28-20, in Week 5. West Branch quarterback Beau Cornwell completed 125 of 184 passes for 1,710 yards and 20 touchdowns versus three interceptions. Tanner Lukavsky has rushed for 1,029 yards. West Branch's defense has produced 12 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. ... Osage opened the year 1-2 before winning its last six games. Quarterback Brett Bobinet has thrown for 2,618 yards with 29 touchdowns versus 13 interceptions. Zach Williams has 1,032 rushing yards. Gage Belz (42 catches, 922 yards) and Thor Maakestad (36 catches, 830 yards) lead the receiving corps. Hayden Meek paces the defense with 78 tackles.
-- Compiled by Sports Writer Nick Petaros
Class A
Lynnville-Sully (7-2) at
No. 1 Hudson (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Lynnville-Sully, Mike Parkinson. Hudson, Justin Brekke
- Postseason history: Lynnville-Sully is making its 14th appearance and fourth straight. The Hawks won the 1986 state championship. Hudson is in for the 10th consecutive year and 18th time overall. The Pirates finished second last year, and won state titles in 1975 and 1994.
- Quick slants: Hawk quarterback Gage Vander Leest has rushed for 1,057 yards ... . Christian Seres is Hudson's workhorse as he's rushed 202 times for 1,410 yards and 21 scores.
No. 6 Wapsie Vall. (7-2) at
No. 3 Alg. Garrigan (9-0)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Wapsie Valley, Tony Foster. Algona Garrigan, Marty Wadle.
- Postseason history: Between these two programs there are 56 state playoff appearances and six state championships. Garrigan won it all in 1985. Wapsie Valley has won five titles -- 1986, 1987, 1997, 2007 and 2012.
- Quick slants: Garrigan has a win over fellow A qualifier Mason City Newman. Quarterback Brad Capesius leads the way with 736 passing yards and 599 rushing yards. Wapsie Valley's Kobe Risse has passed for 1,447 yards and 17 scores, while running back Trevor Sauerbrei has 1,340 yards rushing and receiving combined. The Warriors' two losses were to No. 1 Hudson and No. 4 North Tama.
No. 4 N. Tama (8-1) at
M.C. Newman (7-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: North Tama, Tom McDermott. Mason City Newman, Rich McCardle
- Postseason history: North Tama is in for the 15th time and first since 2012. The Redhawks won it all in 2010. This is the Knights' 15th appearance.
- Quick slants: Tyler Morrison has rushed for 1,146 yards and 22 scores and leads North Tama with 370 receiving yards. ... Ben Jacobs (796 yards) and Josh Fitsgerald (733) lead the Knights offensively.
-- Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
8-player
No. 6 N. London (8-1) at
Gladbrook-Rein. (7-2)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: New London, Mark McSorley. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, John Olson.
- Postseason history: New London is making its sixth appearance and second straight. Gladbrook-Reinbeck is in for the 13th time and ninth straight season, but this is the first as an 8-player program. The Rebels were Class A state champs in 2015 and '16.
- Quick slants: New London has averaged 57.8 points per game while allowing 10.9. The Tigers have played just one playoff qualifier, falling 22-12 to No. 2 Iowa Valley. Offensively, the Tigers have rushed for 2,170 yards (7.9 per carry), led by Keontae Luckett's 798 yards (9.6 avg.). Defensively, New London has 28 takeaways (15 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries). The Tigers are dangerous in the kick return game with five TDs, including four on kickoffs. ... Gladbrook-Reinbeck began its transition to 8-player football with losses to playoff qualifiers and top 10-ranked Don Bosco and Turkey Valley. Since then, the Rebels have won seven straight by an average margin of 61.3-8.7. G-R has attempted just 42 passes but has averaged 25.6 yards per completion. The Rebels have 2,336 rushing yards (7.5 yards per carry), led by Colton Clark's 757 yards. On defense, G-R has 47 solo tackles for loss, 13 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries. Eli Thede has returned three punts for TDs.
Rockford (8-1) at
No. 9 Turkey Vall. (8-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Rockford, Torian Wolf. Turkey Valley, Mark Scott.
- Postseason history: This is the four playoff appearance for Rockford and first since 2011. Turkey Valley is making is 16th appearance and ninth in the last 10 seasons.
- Quick slants: Rockford has faced two playoff qualifiers, losing to third-ranked Don Bosco 80-6 in week three, but closing out the regular season with a 36-26 win over eighth-ranked Northwood-Kensett. The Warriors have averaged 48.4 points while allowing 32.6. Rockford has passed for 961 yards and rushed for 2,702 (7.2 per carry), led by Jacob Staudt (1,493 yards, 24 TDs, 8.5 per carry). Dillon Schriever has 32 pass receptions for 547 yards and seven scores. Defensively, the Warriors have 18 takeaways. ... Turkey Valley averages 49.6 points and allows 23.3. The Trojans have faced three playoff teams, defeating Gladbrook-Reinbeck and No. 9 Midland but falling 56-42 to Central City. Ethan Leibold has passed for 1,139 yards and 17 TDs with just two interceptions while Turkey Valley has rushed for 2,129 yards (5.6 per carry).
Central City (8-1) at
No. 3 Don Bosco (8-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Head coaches: Central City, Matt Miers. Don Bosco, Colby Yoder.
- Postseason history: Central City is in for the second time and first since 2008. This will be Don Bosco's eighth trip to the playoffs. The Dons have won the last two state titles and own a 24-4 postseason record with three total titles (2013, 2016, 2017) and two runner-up finishes.
- Quick slants: Central City owns a win over No. 9 Turkey Valley (56-42), but lost to playoff qualifer Midland, also ranked ninth (40-28). The Wildcats average 57.7 points while allowing 23.1. Offensively, the ground game leads the 8-player class (third in all classes) with 3,180 yards (10.2 per carry) and 53 TDs. Trey Holub has 1,165 yards and Isaiah Damm 959. Central City has passed for 870 yards and 20 TDs, averaging 22.3 yards per completion. Defensively, the Wildcats have made 54 solo tackles for loss with 18 sacks to go with 16 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. They also average 24 yards on punt returns. ... Don Bosco is averaging 54.7 points while allowing 10.4. Six opponents have scored a TD or less against the Dons, whose only loss was to eighth-ranked playoff qualifier Northwood-Kensett (18-0)x. Cael Frost has passed for 1,249 yards and 24 TDs without an interception. Thomas Even has rushed for 1,321 yards and 29 TDs (10.7 yards per carry). The Dons have 53 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 11 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries, two of which they've returned for TDs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.