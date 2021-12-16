MY STORY: Precious came to CBHS as an owner surrender due to her owner moving to a location that did... View on PetFinder
Nathan Marting, who has led Jesup Community Schools since 2009, resigned following a special meeting Friday.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing three girls.
Logun Ray Buckley
The death of a county supervisor's husband by suicide prompted one supervisor to offer condolences, while another suggested the supervisor should have been "watching for that."
December 10, 2021-January 30, 1968
WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for killing a woman following a fight in November 2020.
January 10, 1990-December 5, 2021
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
One person has been arrested in connection with a domestic stabbing from the weekend
Police received a report of threats against East High School, West High and Cedar Falls High on a social media platform on Tuesday
