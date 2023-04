Going down West Fifth today on a motorcycle was like going down a gravel road. The annual pothole “bandage” with all the excess rock/gravel spewed on top of the asphalt is a potential dangerous accident waiting to happen. Surely smart city street managers can figure out a way to deal with all that excess rock. Brooms, dust pans. vacuums, street sweepers come to mind, but I’m just a taxpayer who expects a thought-out level of safety.