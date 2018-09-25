POSTVILLE — A Guatemalan man who used false identification documents to obtain a job was sentenced to more than two months in federal prison Friday.
Rudi Zamora-Samol, 18, a citizen of Guatemala living in Postville, received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful use of identification documents.
At the guilty plea, Zamora-Samol admitted he used a fraudulent Social Security card and a fraudulent permanent resident card when he completed an employment form May 2, 2018, at a business in Independence.
The Social Security number was invalid and the Alien Registration number had been issued to another person. Zamora-Samol also used the same documents when he applied for work in Garnavillo in April 2017.
Zamora-Samol also must serve a one-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Men charged after submerged car case
ARLINGTON — Last Thursday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle that was in a ditch half submerged in a flooded field at 60th Street and C Avenue just outside of Arlington.
Once deputies arrived and found the vehicle, however the occupants had fled the scene.
At 5:55 a.m., deputies took another call in Arlington of a stolen vehicle. During that investigation, investigators learned two males had knocked on a door of a rural residence and provided the home owners with a false story. They were taken in, given dry clothing, and then given a ride to a local store where the men were picked up by a female.
Later that day, deputies found Seth James Rickman, 18, and Devin Glen Schultz, 22 both of La Crosse, Wis., in a dorm room at the University of Iowa.
With the help of the University of Iowa police, they were detained and later taken into custody by Fayette County Deputies and transported back to the Fayette County Jail.
It also was found both Schultz and Rickman are on probation out of Wisconsin, and Rickman had an arrest warrant for a probation violation. Schultz was charged with operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain control and driving with no driver’s license and no insurance.
Rickman was charged with aid and abet to operate a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Waterloo home hit by gunfire
WATERLOO — A Waterloo home and a parked vehicle were hit by gunfire over the weekend.
Police said no injuries were reported.
Officers were called to the area of Charles and Linn streets around 2:36 a.m. Saturday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Police found the home at 1017 Linn St. and a vehicle had struck.
No arrests have been made.
Drug charges sought following searches
WATERLOO — Authorities are seeking drug charges following a series of searches that turned up pounds of ice methamphetamine and more than $100,000 in cash.
On Friday, an agent with the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement submitted a complaint in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids seeking to charge 44-year-old Alonzo Jamal Henderson with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Authorities allege Henderson lived on Clearview Street and used homes on West Fourth and Fowler streets as part of the trafficking operation.
According to the complaint, officers with the DNE, Tri-County Drug Enforcement and the FBI were in investigating a large meth operation when they stopped a vehicle Henderson was traveling in Dec. 1. Inside the vehicle, they found a backpack with one pound of meth, scales and $6,190 in cash.
Authorities then searched a house on West Fourth Street associated with Henderson and found $59,510 in cash and two digital scales, records state.
Despite the December incident, investigators alleged Henderson continued to be involved with the drug trade and traveled to Marshalltown in February to pick up two pounds of meth. The following month, a confidential source working with police bought 6 grams of meth at Henderson’s Clearview Street home.
On May 17, police searched a number of houses allegedly connected to Henderson’s drug trafficking. Officers found 40 grams of meth and one gram of crack at an Oliver Street home. At a Center Street home they found 168 grams of meth, and 17 grams of meth and a digital scale were found at a West Mullan Avenue home. Smaller amounts were found at homes on Eastgate Drive and Allen Street. People at the homes allegedly told police they had obtained meth from Henderson, court records state.
Authorities also searched the Clearview Street home May 17 and found more than 25 pounds of meth, and $106,572 in cash in the attic and 4 pounds of marijuana in his bedroom, records state.
Henderson was the victim of a January 2011 robbery at a Cedar Falls mobile home. During the crime, masked robbers shot him in the chest, leg and arm, and he survived.
West Union man injured in crash
WADENA — A West Union man was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Friday near Wadena.
The crash was reported about 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Filmore and Cedar road, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation determined Anjela Viktorivna Bubiy, 21, of Postville, was operating a 2013 Ford Escape northbound on Cedar Road. She had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection then crossed Filmore Road and failed to see a 2010 Ford Fusion westbound on Filmore being driven by Edward C. Schmitt, 74, of West Union.
Both vehicles collided in the roadway with the Fusion going into the north ditch. Schmitt was transported to Palmer Hospital in West Union by Tri State Ambulance to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries. Three passengers in the Fusion were not injured. Bubiy was not injured and was cited for failure to yield upon entering through highway.
Two injured in motorcycle crash
CALMAR — Two people on a motorcycle were injured after officials say a group of motorcycles didn’t notice a vehicle making a left turn.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Dennis Osmundson, 70, of Calmar, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox northbound on Highway 52 just before 1 p.m. Saturday when he slowed and indicated he was turning left.
A group of four motorcycles also was traveling northbound on Highway 52 behind Osmundson, but did not notice Osmundson making the turn, according to the sheriff’s office.
The first motorcycle in the group avoided Osmundson’s vehicle and ended up in the west ditch, according to the sheriff’s office. The second motorcycle, a 2017 Harley-Davidson driven by Daniel Redding, 67, of Waterloo, struck the driver’s side of the Equinox.
Redding was taken to an unspecified hospital by helicopter, while his unidentified passenger was taken by ambulance to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, according to the sheriff’s office.
No citations were issued in the crash.
