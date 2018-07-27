Some circumstances fall together so beautifully it's almost certain they were meant to be.
So goes the story of Pops the dog and his friendship with residents of the Western Home's Thalman Square.
In February 2015, Pops arrived at the Cedar Bend Humane Society. The odds were long for finding the then-9-year-old Labrador retriever mix a forever home.
"A black Lab, a senior dog — they are the last to be adopted," said Caitlyn Evans, adoption supervisor at CBHS, in a 2015 Courier story. "He kind of had everything riding against him."
These days, everything is going Pops' way as he lives out his retirement years with others doing exactly the same.
Thalman Square is home to elderly residents with memory impairments, including dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Studies show animal-assisted therapy improves mood, decreases behavioral issues and has a calming effect in patients with memory impairment. It also encourages social interaction.
Pops was at the Cedar Bend shelter for a little more than a month when Thalman Square staff began searching for a resident pooch. The dog would need to meet requirements set forth by a committee that included staff and residents.
They needed a dog that was calm and mature, one that understood when his presence was welcome and when it was not. Pops' gray muzzle on the CBHS website jumped out at them. After meeting him, they knew he was a perfect match, they said.
Not much is known about Pops' previous life. In October 2014, a dog rescue in Florida surrendered him and numerous other dogs to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. A lack of sufficient resources and proper care led to the deterioration of the Florida facility and the conditions of the dogs.
Pops was among seven of those dogs brought to CBHS after receiving months of medical care and behavioral enrichment at a temporary ASPCA shelter in Virginia. Long-haul moves like that and time in a shelter can be stressful, particularly for an aging dog.
Pops, named by the ASPCA for his salt-and-pepper muzzle, shows no signs of stress these days. He spends hours curled up on sofas next to Thalman residents. Those who aren't particularly talkative tend to open up when sitting next to Pops.
"He's a very good listener," said Rebecca Schmidt, Pops' primary caretaker and Thalman's certified therapeutic recreation specialist. "He's a very relaxing dog."
Every morning, Pops accompanies Schmidt to get the mail and do his doggy outdoor duties. He greets all staff, residents and visitors who cross his path.
"He's gotten comfortable walking down the halls, peeking around and looking for new friends," Schmidt said.
Families of Thalman residents look for Pops when they visit. He's on the lookout for them, too.
"He hears the doorbell and runs to see who's there," Schmidt said.
Like other residents at Thalman, Pops has his own room, his own daily schedule and personal medical and nutrition charts. It's a must for continuity of care between staffing shifts, Schmidt said.
Thalman staff appreciate Pops' presence, too.
"They see him and greet him when they get here," Schmidt said. "They love to sit on the couch and lay down on the floor with him. It's refreshing, and they go back to work energized."
While he has his own space that includes a cozy bed, the pup who once had no home now prefers to spend most of his time in Thalman's common area among his new, extended forever family.
Now 12, Pops is being treated for some arthritis and sleeps more than he used to. Schmidt takes him to her home on occasion for respite.
"It's a lot of work to be around 30-some people who are wanting and needing your attention," Schmidt noted. "It's important for him to get away and relax."
Pops recently helped Schmidt celebrate a special occasion -- her wedding day. Decked out in a bow tie and French cuffs, Pops posed for wedding pictures and offered his love and support on Schmidt's big day.
"He is doing really well. He's such a comfort to everyone," she said.
Pops' success story has drawn national attention, and appears in a featured video on the ASPCA website, which encourages people to consider adopting a senior dog.
