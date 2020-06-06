Poll suggests tight U.S. Senate, presidential races in Iowa

In the Senate race, the poll found voters favored Greenfield over Ernst, 45 percent to 43 percent, with a 3.2 percent margin of error. Twelve percent of those polled were not sure who they would support in the Nov. 3 election.

Ernst’s approval rating is underwater with 38 percent approval and 45 percent disapproval, Public Policy Polling found in the poll conducted for Emily’s List, which backs Greenfield.

Greenfield’s approval rating is 36 percent, but her disapproval rating is just 23 percent. The remaining 41 percent were “not sure,” which may suggest voters don’t know her.

“That’s good in the sense that she can try to define herself, but bad if Ernst or the Republicans manage to do so first,” Hagle said.

Iowa Democratic Party spokesman Jeremy Busch said voters know Ernst “as the corrupt Washington politician she is and they’re categorically rejecting another six years of a senator who puts corporate PACs above the people of Iowa.”

Republicans are skeptical of poll because, in part, it showed six years ago at this time Ernst losing to U.S. Rep. Bruce Braley by 6 percentage points. She won 52 percent to 44 percent.