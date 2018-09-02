Letters to the Editor logo

 

JOHN HALL

CEDAR FALLS -- Be aware of sham political ads masking as surveys. I received a call from Des Moines today asking me to take a political survey. I asked who commissioned it, and the survey taker said he didn't know. After several questions about my political affiliations and who I would likely vote for, he made a statement listing several of Rod Blum's accomplishments and asked if I would be more or less likely to vote for him after hearing them. They he read a list of derogatory statements denigrating Abby Finkenauer, Blum's opponent in upcoming elections, and asked if I would now be more or less likely to vote for her.

It was subtle, but clearly a sham trying to shift voter attitudes towards Blum. Outside interests often pay for ads that candidates are not aware of or agree with, so I cannot blame Congressman Blum, but regardless of who commissioned the "survey," Congressman, please denounce such shams being done on your behalf, and if your campaign organization knows who is behind this, tell them to stop these deceptive practices.

