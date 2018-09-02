BRANDON HARRIS
BOONVILLE, Ind. -- Although I live in Indiana I have followed the Mollie Tibbetts disappearance case since July 18. I am so sorry for her family's loss. However, for Donald Trump to weigh in and make this a political issue makes me sick to my stomach.
Also, the individual accused in her abduction has a right to due process under the law. Apparently this is something that Trump does not believe in as all undocumented immigrants are bad people in his eyes.
Mollie's death should not be used to fan the flames of hatred toward legal or illegal immigrants. Her death does not need to be used as propaganda against undocumented immigration. It does not need to be made into a political issue. This is not what she, or her family, would want. Let Mollie rest in peace and let the justice system do its work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.