BERNICE EINCK
CEDAR FALLS --- Election day is near. What's with all the negative ads? My take on these ads is no one is worthy of my vote.
Seems all are into some shady deals. Come on political people, away with the negative ads. Just let us know what you really stand for. Let's get back to common sense. No need to spend all that money for the ads everyone is sick of.
