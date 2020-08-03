Police: Man admitted to shooting father at son's funeral

A first-degree murder suspect in the slaying of a father attending his son’s visitation appeared Sunday morning in Scott County Court.
Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster, 24, of 713 W. 16th St., Davenport, is being held in Scott County Jail on charges on felony charges of first-degree murder, eluding, felon in possession of a firearm and interference with a weapon. His cash-only bond is $300,000.
Jeramie Shorter, 26, of Davenport, was shot about 11:30 a.m. Saturday outside Weerts Funeral Home, and later died.
Shorter was the father of Jermier Leon Shorter, 8, of St. Paul, Minn., who died from cancer. Jermier was born in Davenport.
Visitation was set for 9 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Services were scheduled at the Pentecostal Church of God, Davenport, with a live stream on the Weerts Facebook page.
Kylea Crawford and Jeramie Shorter were Jermier’s parents, according to his obituary.
Court documents say Davenport police responded to the shooting at the funeral home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, where Laster “willfully, deliberately and with premeditation” shot Shorter in a parking lot/garage area.
Laster admitted to shooting Shorter, police said.
At first, Laster fled in a 2004 Infiniti G35 without plates.
A Davenport police officer tried to stop Laster near Jersey Ridge Road and Kirkwood Boulevard, but Laster sped away.
Police found him again in the 800 block of West 15th Street. Laster ran through several yards before he was taken into custody in the 800 block of West 16th Street.
He threw a bag with a gun over a fence during the foot chase, police said.
Laster is prohibited from having a gun because of felony convictions from 2018.
Laster is scheduled to appear in court again at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12.
First-degree murder is a Class A felony in Iowa, punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole.
