Police: Man admitted to shooting father at son's funeral

A first-degree murder suspect in the slaying of a father attending his son’s visitation appeared Sunday morning in Scott County Court.

Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster, 24, of 713 W. 16th St., Davenport, is being held in Scott County Jail on charges on felony charges of first-degree murder, eluding, felon in possession of a firearm and interference with a weapon. His cash-only bond is $300,000.

Jeramie Shorter, 26, of Davenport, was shot about 11:30 a.m. Saturday outside Weerts Funeral Home, and later died.

Shorter was the father of Jermier Leon Shorter, 8, of St. Paul, Minn., who died from cancer. Jermier was born in Davenport.

Visitation was set for 9 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Services were scheduled at the Pentecostal Church of God, Davenport, with a live stream on the Weerts Facebook page.

Kylea Crawford and Jeramie Shorter were Jermier’s parents, according to his obituary.