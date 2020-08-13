You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police make arrest in meth lab investigation
0 comments
breaking top story

Police make arrest in meth lab investigation

WATERLOO -- Police arrested one person and seized a gun while investigating a meth lab at a Waterloo home on Wednesday.

Michael Edward Renslow, 60, of 1030 Chalmers Ave., was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges. He was also detained on a probation violation.

According to police, authorities executed a search warrant at Renslow's home around 10 a.m. Wednesday and found equipment for a "one pot method" methamphetamine lab that was in the process of cooking, including lithium strips, acids, solvents and tubing, according to court records.

Investigators estimate the equipment could produce more than 5 grams of meth.

Officers also seized a F. Lli Pietta black powder revolver in Renslow's bedroom. Police allege Renslow is prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior meth convictions.

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News