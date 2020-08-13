Police make arrest in meth lab investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Police arrested one person and seized a gun while investigating a meth lab at a Waterloo home on Wednesday.

Michael Edward Renslow, 60, of 1030 Chalmers Ave., was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges. He was also detained on a probation violation.

According to police, authorities executed a search warrant at Renslow's home around 10 a.m. Wednesday and found equipment for a "one pot method" methamphetamine lab that was in the process of cooking, including lithium strips, acids, solvents and tubing, according to court records.

Investigators estimate the equipment could produce more than 5 grams of meth.

Officers also seized a F. Lli Pietta black powder revolver in Renslow's bedroom. Police allege Renslow is prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior meth convictions.

