WATERLOO – Police detained a Michigan man following an early morning chase through Waterloo and Evansdale that ended when the fleeing vehicle rolled into a ditch.
According to police, Jerrelle Joseph Griffin, 26, of Grand Rapids, ran from the car and was later taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for an unrelated medical issue. He was later booked at the Black Hawk County Jail on charges of felony eluding, first-offense operating while intoxicated, interference and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The pursuit began around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday when a Waterloo officer pulled over a Pontiac Grand Prix in the area of West First and Allen streets. When the officer approached, the driver accelerated, and the chase circled the west-side neighborhood before heading downtown and then down Lafayette Street at about 70 mph into Evansdale.
Evansdale police officers and Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies joined the chase, and the pursuit began to return to Waterloo on Dubuque Road. Authorities used Stop Sticks, and the car stopped in a ditch just west of Osage Road.
The driver allegedly ran from the car and was captured near the A-Line metal processing facility, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department. Officers found a pipe with marijuana residue in his pocket, according to court records.
Fire damages Waterloo garage
WATERLOO – An overnight fire damaged a garage at a Waterloo home.
A passerby spotted the blaze in the detached garage at 121 Newell St. at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the fire.
The garage housed a workshop area, and fire officials estimated the damage to the building and contents at $20,000. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, said Michael Moore, battalion chief with the fire department.
Police seize firearms, arrest 1 in search
WATERLOO – Police seized two military-style rifles and a handgun and arrested one person during an early morning search.
Officers and members of the police departments Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at 914 W. Sixth St. at 5:12 a.m. Wednesday. They arrested Jacob Mervin Gary, 28, on three counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Officers seized a 5.56-caliber Colt Defense rifle, a 7.62mm SKS rifle and a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol.
The search was part of an ongoing weapons and drug investigation, according to Waterloo police.
Gary is currently on parole after serving prison time in connection with a botched robbery at B&B West convenience store in Cedar Falls in 2009. He allegedly left his I.D. in the getaway vehicle, which police found a short distance from the store. He was placed on work release in October 2017 and placed on parole in December 2017.
Man arrested in two Flavor Stop break-ins
WATERLOO – Police have arrested a Waterloo man who allegedly broke into an ice cream stand twice over the summer.
Christopher Eugene Barbour, 19, of 3158 Franklin St., was arrested Tuesday at his home for two counts of third-degree burglary. He was later released from jail.
Authorities allege Barbour accidentally cut himself crawling through a window at the Flavor Stop, 2301 Lafayette St., on July 16 and took rolls of quarters totaling about $20. He allegedly returned to the ice cream stand Aug. 8 and again entered through a window, court records state.
Fingerprints found at the scene tied him to the crimes, according to court records.
Teenager hurt in rollover crash
ELGIN — An Elkader teenager was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning following a rollover crash in rural Elgin.
The crash was reported about 6:45 a.m. on Cedar Road just south on Elgin, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies on scene learned Jordan Kline, 18, of Elkader, was northbound on Cedar Road in his 2001 Dodge Stratus when he failed to negotiate a corner, left the roadway and entered a wooded area to the west.
Kline’s vehicle rolled several times and came to rest on the driver’s side. Kline was able to free himself from his vehicle and call for help. Kline was transported to Central Community Hospital in Elkader by Tri-State EMS. The vehicle is considered a total loss. The accident remains under investigation. Fayette County Deputies where assisted on scene by Elgin Fire Department and Tri-State EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.