WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was stabbed in the chest over the weekend is recovering as police continue to investigate the attack.
Police said 26-year-old Ryan King was found injured at 119 Allen St. around 3:55 a.m. It wasn’t clear where the assault took place.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took King to Covenant Medical Center where he underwent surgery, according to police.
No arrests have been made in the attack.
Officers also are investigating a second stabbing, but the two crimes don’t appear to be related.
Deandree Wooden, 34, of Des Moines, arrived at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital around 10:15 a.m. Sunday with stab wounds to his leg. The injuries aren’t considered life threatening. Also arriving at the hospital was Kelsie Allensworth of Des Moines, who had other injuries.
It wasn’t clear where Wooden and Allensworth were injured, police said.
Man struck by vehicle in Calmar
CALMAR — A Calmar man is expected to recover from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Oct. 1.
Benjamin Barnett of Calmar, no age given, was walking into the middle of Maryville Street in Calmar around 10:22 p.m. Oct. 1 when he was struck by a vehicle being driven by John J. Baldwin of West Union, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.
Barnett was taken to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah and later transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. Officials say Barnett sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies say it was raining and dark, and Barnett was not within a crosswalk or intersection.
They said Baldwin will not be charged.
Baldwin sustained $1,500 in damage to his vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.