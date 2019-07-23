{{featured_button_text}}
Two men were found drowned in the backyard pool of this home in Davenport.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, Quad City Times

DAVENPORT — Davenport authorities have identified two men found dead in a backyard pool.

Officers were sent to the gated home in the Village of East Davenport neighborhood a little before 9 p.m. Monday. Police say the officers found the bodies of 60-year-old Mark Anderson, of Eldridge, and 57-year-old Kenneth Anderson, of Bellevue. Police say the two have no family relation.

A preliminary investigation indicates both men died from accidental drowning.

The home is owned by John K. Wisor, owner of 11th Street Precinct bar and grill, in the Village of East Davenport. It was not immediately clear if it is his residence or a rental property.

In April 2011, Wisor was granted a go-ahead to demolish the historic Peter C. Bruchmann House at this address. He tore that home down and began construction on a new home there a short time later.

