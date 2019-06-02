Summer bike rides

TOUR OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER VALLEY (TOMRV)

June A scenic ride through the Mississippi River Valley.

BACOON RIDE

June Biking + bacon = one delicious ride along the Raccoon River Valley Trail.

RAGBRAI

July A weeklong 450+ mile adventure that features a new route every year from border to border.

BIKE RIDE OF IOWA COUNTY (B.R.I.C.)

August This scenic 37-mile jaunt starts at Millstream Brewery in Amana.

BIKE VAN BUREN

August Weekend ride through the charming Villages of Van Buren.

ONABIKE

August Western Iowa’s largest one-day bike ride through the Loess Hills.