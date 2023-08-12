Since I read in the paper that the last date the Iowa Utilities Board would accept correspondence from the public was July 10, I am writing today with an urgent plea.

This letter is respectfully requesting you, as a board, to basically do your job and reminding you that your job is to act in the best interest of the people in the state of Iowa. You were appointed by a partisan governor, but your charge with that appointment is to represent the people of Iowa.

You serve the people of Iowa. Not just the corn growers, not just farmers, not just landowners or the governor, or Democrats or Republicans or the Legislature. You are bound to serve all the people -- every citizen of Iowa!

Please, please, please -- postpone decisions of this magnitude until we have some federal guidelines in place to protect those of us who live our lives within feet of these proposed pipelines. You on the Utilities Board are our only hope of slowing this venture down so we can feel safe where we live.

Summits' hearing with the IUB is scheduled to start Aug. 22. I guess we'll see what happens.

Kathy Hoeck, Buchanan County