EMILY RUSSEL
WATERLOO -- Since President Trump announced his Supreme Court pick, Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been praised by people from across the ideological spectrum. Those who know him say he’s a principled guy. And, he has a long track record of interpreting the law as written instead of pushing some agenda or taking into account personal views and experiences.
Unfortunately, some lawmakers are ignoring all of that and acting as if Judge Kavanaugh would be the end of the world as we know it. That’s ridiculous.
Fortunately, Sen. Chuck Grassley is the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and he hasn’t been listening to the doomsday predictions. He has already scheduled hearings on Judge Kavanaugh.
Good for him. Enough with the hyper-partisan political games. Judge Kavanaugh is more than qualified, and Senator Grassley is doing the right thing.
