ERNEST NUNNALLY
WATERLOO --- U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said it was the Democrats’ demand for more spending on health care and education that was the sole reason the deficit was increasing.
Shortly after, Treasury released its report, John Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget and acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said the deficit was due to “irresponsible and unnecessary spending.” He didn’t mention the tax cuts at all.
Mnuchin and Mulvaney should both be embarrassed by these obvious attempts at budget misdirection, but Mnuchin should be especially ashamed. It is Treasury, the department he leads with a staff that reports to him, that has exposed the tax law as the real reason the federal deficit is increasing so steeply.
Watch the liar in the White House try to blame this on House Democrats.
Is there anyone who did not hear Mitch McConnell say that he wants to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to pay for their tax cuts?
Shameless Republicans. No wonder they have no spine when it comes to Trump.
