+1 
Sara Reed

Reed

Upper Iowa announces new faculty. PHILIP HECKMAN JR., joins UIU's School of Business as assistant professor of marketing. He previously was at LIM College in New York and has also taught online courses for UIU's School of Business since 2015. Heckman graduated with an MBA from the University of Phoenix and has a bachelor's degree from Boston University. DR. SARA REED, program director of the master of public administration and assistant professor public administration with UIU's School of Liberal Arts, previously was at Lewis University. She has a doctorate in political science from Northern Illinois University, a master of public administration from University of Nebraska, and a bachelor's degree in recreation, park and leisure studies from University of Minnesota.

+1 
Philip Heckman Jr.

Heckman Jr.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments