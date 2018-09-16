Upper Iowa announces new faculty. PHILIP HECKMAN JR., joins UIU's School of Business as assistant professor of marketing. He previously was at LIM College in New York and has also taught online courses for UIU's School of Business since 2015. Heckman graduated with an MBA from the University of Phoenix and has a bachelor's degree from Boston University. DR. SARA REED, program director of the master of public administration and assistant professor public administration with UIU's School of Liberal Arts, previously was at Lewis University. She has a doctorate in political science from Northern Illinois University, a master of public administration from University of Nebraska, and a bachelor's degree in recreation, park and leisure studies from University of Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.