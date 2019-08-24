This kitchen- and den-combo are command central for this busy family. It’s the gathering place for kids, pets, family and friends and bears the brunt of everyday activities.
When the homeowners decided it was time for an economical update, they enlisted interior decorator and custom painter Sarah Staebell of Staebell Designs.
“They wanted to freshen up everything in the space and add some color and more personal touches. It’s such an open area, I wanted to have the same color palette flow through the space,” Staebell says.
Her budget-friendly solution? Faux painting and fabulous fabrics.
Kitchen cabinets were repainted in crisp white, an effective contrast to walls throughout both spaces painted in Sherwin Williams “Smoky Blue.” For the hood vent above the stove, Staebell created the illusion of old exposed brick and peeling plaster, a trompe l’oeil technique she also used in a corner of the den near the fireplace.
“They wanted something unique, something a little different. It was fun to do, and a little bit of a surprise when people learn it’s not real.”
Rather than replacing laminate, she used faux painting techniques to create authentic stone-look countertops.
“I free-handed the painting because I wanted it to look natural, layered and blended, not like a template or stencil. It requires using several painting techniques.
“It’s also very labor intensive because there are so many layers. It’s a complicated process, then it has to be sealed to make it scratch- and water-resistant. It has to hold up to daily wear-and-tear,” she explains.
In the den, Staebell built on the color scheme with varying shades of blue, particularly cobalt for depth and marine to reflect the owners’ love for lake vacations. Pillows add pattern and texture to neutral furnishings with coral infusing the room with bright pops of color.
“Living Coral” is the 2019 Pantone color of the year and the perfect pairing of blue and coral make a stunning combination. “It’s a welcoming, cheerful and bold color. You have to be careful, though, in choosing your corals and decide which direction to take it — to the red side or the peach side.”
