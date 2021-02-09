Rapper Kodak Black offers to pay college tuition for kids of slain FBI agents

Kodak Black wants to pay for the college tuition of the children of two FBI agents killed in the line of duty.

The 23-year-old rap star has reached out to the families of the agents recently killed in Sunrise, Florida, and has offered to pay for their kids' college tuition.

Bradford Cohen, the rapper's attorney, has sent a letter to the FBI Miami Division, detailing Kodak's offer to fund the education of the kids who lost their parents in a fatal shooting.

In the letter, it's explained that Kodak grew up in a single-parent home and he doesn't want the shooting to stop the kids from reaching their potential, according to TMZ.

The special agents both had young children and the rap star is determined to support them through college.

However, it's now yet known whether the families will accept the offer.

Last month, meanwhile, Kodak thanked Donald Trump for granting him a pardon.

The rapper took to Twitter to express his thanks to the billionaire businessman, who decided to grant him a pardon on his last day in office as the U.S. president.