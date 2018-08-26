Communities are a reflection of the people who call it home.

In the Cedar Valley, people strove together to build vibrant, thriving communities. They served their country with selfless heroism through multiple wars.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

There was unity as communities grew both in population and opportunities for education, employment and entertainment. There were struggles, as well, to overcome.

0
0
0
0
0

Arts/Special Sections Editor

Special Sections Editor for the Courier

Load comments