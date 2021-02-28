People look to autos to break pandemic cabin fever, dealers say

“The pick up and delivery has been huge for us,” Halbur said. “It’s been above and beyond what we ever thought it would be. And I think it’s something we’re going to keep on doing in the future as well.”

If service technicians find something that needs repair beyond scheduled maintenance, they send videos customers can see on their computer or phone.

“Harnessing technology to take care of people was a big part of our existence though this whole deal,” Halbur said. It likely has become the norm. “People grow to expect it. It’s a different way of doing business. It’s one of those things where you need to adapt.”

Some body shops saw an uptick in business after the August derecho. With shops full across central Iowa, business gravitated toward the Cedar Valley. Rydell is doing a $250,000 renovation and expansion of its body shop, Halbur and Rydell body shop manager Brad Vaughn said.

With local dealerships in Waterloo, Independence and a parts warehouse in Evansdale, Rydell’s workforce remained generally healthy.