Four employees joined Cedar Valley Hospice. ALICIA SMILEY of Cedar Falls is a Cedar AIDS Support System case manager. A University of Northern Iowa graduate in social work, Smiley is bilingual and has 17 years of experience in social services. SUSAN SEELHAMMER of Waterloo is an executive assistant with more than three decades of experience in the field. AMY METCALF of Dike is a nurse with 21 years of experience in nursing and is a certified health coach. SUVADA COVIC is an aide and has worked as a CNA for 20 years.
DERRICK ROGERS joined the Waterloo location of TCF Equipment Finance as a senior collections representative. Rogers was at Target and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with degrees in finance and real estate.
RICK SAAK joined Black Hawk County Abstract and Title as vice president. He has been in the mortgage industry in Iowa for the last 19 years, and has owned a mortgage brokerage company and managed mortgage departments for two Iowa Banks, including Bank Iowa in Des Moines.
KARTER MILLER was named manager of the College Square Mall Buckle store in Cedar Falls. Miller began working at the Buckle in 2014 and was a management trainee at the Buckle store in Coralville. She is a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in apparel and fashion merchandising.
VGM Group has added four new associates. EVAN STEVENSEN joined VGM Marketing as a copywriter. He was at Hellman and is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. KYLE WALKER is director of operations for CRT at Homelink. He previously was at UnityPoint Health. RUTH WESTER joined Homelink’s accounts payable team and was at Affordable Buckets. EUGENE BARNES is a patient care coordinator for Homelink and was at Goodwill Industries.
