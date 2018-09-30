Four employees joined the VGM Group. ANA DOBRILOVIC is a copywriter for VGM Forbin. She is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and worked at Best Buy. ALYSSA JERGENS is in diagnostic imaging at VGM’s Homelink division. She is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and worked at Covenant Medical Center. JILLIAN WESTRUM joined Homelink as a patient care coordinator and is a graduate of UNI. TESSA McKENNA is an office administrator for VGM’s printing company, Strategic Imaging, and worked for Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare.
CRYSTAL FORD and JOHN GETTER joined BerganKDV. Ford, formerly president of Barmuda Cos., is a market leader. She also served as vice chair for the Iowa College Student Aid Commission and was a director of career services and operations for Kaplan University. Getter is a sales leader for the Cedar Valley market. His roles have ranged from salesperson to finance manager and general sales manager.
ERIC KELLEY, Ph.D., formerly of Waterloo, has co-authored a study on aging in humans published in Redox Biology, an official journal of the Society for Redox Biology and Medicine. Kelley is an associate professor of physiology and pharmacology at the University of West Virginia and vice president of the Society for Redox Biology and Medicine. He is a graduate of Waterloo Central High in 1985 and earned his bachelor’s degree and Ph.D. from the University of Iowa.
ALISON URBINA was appointed chief executive officer of BankIowa in Independence. Urbina, a native of Independence, has served as BankIowa’s president since October 2017. She attended college at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., worked in banking for 15 years at the Federal Reserve Bank and then at Northern Trust, when she received an MBA from the University of Chicago. She also completed the Graduate School of Banking program.
THE REV. RAYMOND ROBINSON, M. Div., of St. Louis, formerly of Waterloo, was nominated as a 2018 Salute to Excellence in Education award honoree. He is an assistant director and academic adviser at Webster University and has served in the ministry for more than 20 years. He graduated from NIAC, Iowa State University and received his master’s from Eden Theological Seminary. He also is an Army veteran.
Four associates joined VGM Group. BRITTANY HARRISON is a patient care coordinator for VGM’s Homelink division. She is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. JAMIE JO CORKERY joined Homelink as a patient care coordinator. VGM’s Fulfillment division has added two new associates, LESLIE RITTER, a student at UNI, and MIRANDA WALTERS.
ADRIANE ARGENIO, M.D., joined Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare–Iowa at Covenant Clinic general surgery. After obtaining a psychology degree from the University of Florida, Dr. Argenio received her medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, N.Y., in 2013. She completed her general surgery residency at the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y., this summer.
PHILIP NASH was named by Wells Fargo Wholesale Banking as market president. He has been with the company for nine years and has served in various capacities within the organization.
