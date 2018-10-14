MELANIE DAHLHAUSER joined Dr. Matthew Smith Family Practice as a family nurse practitioner. She received a bachelor's degree in biology and pre-nursing in 2015 from Central College, a bachelor of science degree in nursing in 2015 and a master of science in nursing in 2018, with a major in family nurse practitioner, both from Allen College. She has been a registered nurse at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital since 2015.
CAMERON HOEG, ETHAN HOLDGRAFER and ADAM FOWLKES joined the VGM Group in the fulfillment department. Hoeg, a student at Ellsworth Community College, worked at Kwik Star; Holdgrafer, a University of Iowa graduate, worked at Scientific Games; and Fowlkes, a West High School alum, was employed at HyPro Inc. TORRI SCHMIT joined VGM as a patient care coordinator with VGM Homelink and is a student at Hawkeye Community College.
VGM Group Inc. has added four new associates to its team in Waterloo. SARA LAND, MIGUEL STEIMEL, MEGAN OLDFATHER and ANDREA SCHREIBER joined the VGM Group as patient care coordinators for Homelink. JOSEPH NIKAS joined as a web programmer for VGM’s online marketing division, VGM Forbin.
NICHOLAS KUIPER, D.O., an adjunct instructor at Des Moines University, joined Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa in Covenant Clinic General and Bariatric Surgery. Dr. Kuiper received his medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2005 and completed general surgery residency at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines in 2010. He was a partner of Surgical Associates in Grinnell, a trauma director, served on the board of directors at Grinnell Regional Medical Center and was director of surgery at Marengo Memorial Hospital.
KARIN ROWE was named one of the 2018 Outstanding Young Iowan Award winners by the Junior Chamber International (Iowa Jaycees). She has been executive director of the Transitional House at Waterloo's House of Hope for homeless single mothers and children since 2015. The award recognizes those ages 21 to 40 who made an impact on the community.
JOEL ROBINSON, continuous improvement project manager at Advanced Heat Treat Corp., was nominated for the Iowa Association of Business and Industry's "Legends in Manufacturing Award." The award recognizes those for hard work and dedication to Iowa, the industry and their company.
BILL WILSON joined DISTek Integration as an embedded software engineer. He graduated from Trine University with a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering.
DIANN CAMPBELL, R.N., of Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, is the October recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation program to recognize the extraordinary efforts nurses perform every day.
LAUREL THOMPSON, an LPL financial consultant for Cedar Valley Investment Consulting, was awarded the professional plan consultant designation from the Center for Fiduciary Studies. The designation signifies specialized training on retirement plan management and administration and ERISA compliance.
