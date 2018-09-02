DARREN JOHNSON, manager, and HOLLIE BABCOCK and KATIE KERKER, both supervisors, were promoted at the Waterloo assurance services office of RSM US LLP, audit, tax and consulting services.
HEATHER BREMER-MILLER joined Amperage Marketing & Fundraising as a regional fundraising adviser. For the past 12 years, Bremer-Miller, of Tripoli, was executive director at Covenant Foundation Inc. and Sartori Health Care Foundation-Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare Iowa. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in 1994 and received her master’s degree in 2006 from University of Northern Iowa.
MIKE FROST, chief legal officer and general counsel for the CBE Group Inc. in Cedar Falls, was presented the Jonathan Elliot Judicial Advocacy Award by ACA International, the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals. The award recognizes an individual attorney who has been an advocate on behalf of the accounts receivable management industry.
NICOLE MILLER, ARNP, joined Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa at the Covenant Clinic-Franklin Street. Miller, a nurse practitioner, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Northern Iowa, an associate’s degree in nursing from Hawkeye Community College and a master of science in nursing with a focus on family nurse practitioner degree from Walden University. Miller, of Waverly, worked as an RN and RN supervisor for seven years.
CHRIS MILLER joined First National Bank’s Waverly office as vice president, business banker. Miller, of Waverly, has 11 years of experience in business and ag banking. He is a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in ag business.
AMBER PIPER is the group health department manager with PIPAC. She holds her life and health insurance license in Iowa and previously served as the PIPAC life brokerage department manager.
CONNIE MACKEY, corporate quality systems manager at Advanced Heat Treat Corp., is now a member of the Nadcap Supplier Support Committee. Nadcap is a worldwide cooperative program designed to provide continual improvement in the aerospace and defense industries.
VGM Group’s Homelink division added four associates. MARY HOFFMAN is a patient care coordinator and a University of Northern Iowa graduate. SHONDRI SCHATZ and JAIMIE HOPPE are patient care coordinators. Hoppe worked for BioLife Plasma Service. PAUL TEXLEY is a developer.
TIM HORRIGAN, MD, joined Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa at the Covenant Clinic office in Waverly. Dr. Horrigan, of Cedar Falls, received his medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver, and completed his residency at the Northeast Iowa Medical Education Foundation. He has been practicing family medicine in the Cedar Valley for nearly 30 years.
KAREN POTTER and ANGELA ROWAN joined Upper Iowa University’s Andres School of Education as endowed faculty members. Potter is an assistant professor of education. She was at New Mexico State University’s College of Education and graduated with a Ph.D. and master’s degree in special education at the University of New Mexico. She also earned bachelor’s degrees in English and secondary education at New Mexico State University. Rowan,assistant professor of education, was with New Hampton Community School District. She earned a master’s of education in literacy education and a bachelor’s degree in K-6 elementary education, with a minor in K-6 special education from University of Northern Iowa.
