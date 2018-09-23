New Upper Iowa University faculty members include ISAIAH STANSBERY, assistant criminal justice professor, completed his doctor of business administration, with a criminal justice focus, at Northcentral University. He previously was with the Department of Correctional Services for the state of Iowa and has taught for Upper Iowa as an adjunct in the criminal justice program. He holds a master’s in criminal justice management and bachelor’s degrees in business administration and criminal justice from Columbia College. DANA BATES, assistant professor of mathematics, was at Kirkwood Community College. Bates earned a doctorate, master’s degree and bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and computer science at the University of Iowa.
CASEY HOFFERT joined PIPAC Life Brokerage as department manager. Hoffert holds his life and health insurance license in Iowa. He brings numerous years of sales and customer service experience.
ANDREA McMAHON transferred to the credit department at TCF Equipment Finance as a credit analyst. She has been with TCF since November 2017 and worked in the portfolio department as a senior collector.
VGM Group has hired four new associates. SOREN HULTMAN is an events coordinator for VGM’s events division. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, and was at Insomniac Events. ANDREA LOUNSBERRY joined VGM’s fulfillment division as a customer service representative. She previously was with Old Navy. MIKE ADRIAN is a patient care coordinator with VGM’s Homelink division. He is a graduate of UNI and worked at Scheels. MICHAEL HANSON also joined Homelink as a patient care coordinator. He is a UNI graduate and was employed with Ashley Furniture.
JOSHUA HAUG joined DISTek Integration as a software engineer. He has a master’s in electrical engineering from the University of Iowa and a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from the University of Iowa, with a minor in business administration.
AUBREE TAYLOR was promoted to communications specialist at the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber. She graduated from Wartburg College with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communication and a minor in business marketing and leadership.
ALPHA WOODWARD, a music therapist, was named director of music therapy at Wartburg College. Woodward started her career at a long-term care facility in Vancouver, British Columbia. Beginning in 2004, she spent about four years at the Pavarotti Music Centre in Bosnia and Herzegovina. She has taught at Concordia University in Montreal; served as course director for the master’s in music therapy program at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance in Limerick, Ireland; and was the interim director of music therapy at Marywood University in Scranton, Pa. She has a master’s in music therapy from Open University in British Columbia and her Ph.D. from Antioch University in Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.