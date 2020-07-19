People in business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

JEFF BLOSS was named BerganKDV’s CPA Services Solution Leader. Bloss has been with the firm for more than 20 years and primarily focused on audits, quality control reviews and reviews and compilations and specializes in employee benefit audits.

In his new role, Bloss will be responsible for guiding the firm’s tax and audit team members. Bloss earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Cloud State University and is a chartered global management accountant.

MATTHEW T. HALVERSON has been promoted to associate financial advisor with the practice of Discerning Wealth, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services. Halverson will join the team of five advisors at 3404 Midway Drive. Halverson will meet with clients and expand the client base.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0