KURT HERBRECHTSMEYER, president and CEO of First Security Bank & Trust in Charles City, will serve as past chair of the Iowa Bankers Association board for 2018-19. ERIK SKOVGARD, president and CEO of Lincoln Savings Bank in Reinbeck, will serve as an officer on the board.
JAMES KULLMER joined Community Bank in Oelwein as president. He was executive vice president and senior loan officer at Benton County State Bank in Blairstown for the last 22 years.
FRANCESCA SOANS, an associate professor of digital media in the department of communication studies at the University of Northern Iowa, was selected to participate in the Television Academy Foundation’s 2018 Faculty Seminar Program in Southern California Nov. 5-9. Soans previously worked at Waterloo Public Access Television in Iowa.
STACEY BENTLEY, president and CEO of Community Bank and Trust Co. in Waterloo, is among candidates nominated by the American Bankers Association for election to its board for 2018-19 at the association’s annual convention in New York Oct. 21-23.
LT. JASON FEAKER of the Waterloo Police Department graduated from the 273rd session of the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Va. Feaker has been with the department since 1998 and has served in a variety of capacities throughout his career. He is currently assigned and the supervisor of the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force.
KENNEDY GAFFNEY was promoted at Northwestern Mutual to financial representative. She was a college financial representative intern. Gaffney graduated in May from the University of Northern Iowa with a major in finance and an emphasis in personal wealth management.
DEBORAH YU, DDS, joined Peoples Community Health Clinic as a dentist. Dr. Yu earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in Iowa City and her dental degree from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry, both in Iowa City.
GARY KROEGER and BOB JUSTIS, partners with Outlier Creative Solutions, will deliver “Collaborative Customer Service Training” to three different organizations in the Mason City area this month.
CHRIS SPARKS, executive director of Exceptional Persons Inc., was awarded the Suellen Galbraith Award for Excellence in Public Policy from American Network of Community Options and Resources in Washington, D.C.
