DAN SAGER and JAMES WELLBORN were promoted at Advanced Heat Treat Corp. Sager was promoted to assistant operations manager, and Wellborn has been promoted to UltraOx operations manager. They both were production supervisors and have been with the company since 1999.
LARRY FOX, CFP, ChFC, CLU, a private wealth adviser with Larry K. Fox & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., Waterloo, received the certified Kingdom advisor designation from Atlanta-based Kingdom Advisors Inc. Fox has 47 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
MATTHEW EVANS and MORGAN SIEBEL were promoted at CBE Companies. Evans was promoted to command center administrator and has been with CBE since 2014. Siebel was promoted to financial analyst II and has been with CBE since 2013. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa.
BEN STEELE is the new senior business development officer at Lincoln Savings Bank. He has experience in investment management, private banking and financial planning. Steele also is part of the team that develops and implements investment strategy within the LSB Wealth Management and Trust departments.
BHAVIK PATEL, M.D., joined UnityPoint Health to lead Allen Hospital’s cardiothoracic surgery program. Dr. Patel was at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colo., where he was a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon and medical director of the cardiac rehabilitation program. He earned his medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine before completing four separate residency and fellowship tenures at Wayne State University Detroit Medical Center. Dr. Patel was also a resident of the University of Iowa cardiothoracic residency program.
Three Mediacom employees earned the company’s top customer service awards during an awards ceremony held at Mediacom’s Regional Field Operations Center in Des Moines. JEREMY RUCKER, of Cedar Falls, was awarded the Area Operations Employee of the Year Award for his work performance as a broadband specialist in the technical operations field. Rucker has been employed with Mediacom for 11 years. NICHOLAS SIMMONS, of Waterloo, earned the People’s Choice Award for his work as a broadband specialist in the technical operations field. He has been with Mediacom for five years. CHRISTOPHER STAATS, of Waterloo, earned the Outstanding Sales Award for his sales performance as a customer service representative. He has been employed with Mediacom for two years.
HANNAH DETTWILER joined Byrnes & Rupkey Inc. Dettwiler, a marketing specialist, has a bachelor’s degree in communications studies with minors in public relations and journalism from the University of Northern Iowa. KATY McCRACKEN was promoted to executive recruiter/account manager at Byrnes & Rupkey Inc. She has been with the firm for five years and has a bachelor’s degree in communications from UNI.
NAN AMBROSY, DNP, ARNP, joined Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare–Iowa at the Covenant Clinic Psychiatry in Waterloo. Ambrosy is board certified as a psychiatric clinical nurse specialist and psychiatric nurse practitioner, with more than 16 years of experience as an advanced practice nurse. After a nursing career of 20 years, she received her master’s degree from Wichita State University as a psychiatric clinical nurse specialist in 2002, then received her post-master’s certificate as a psychiatric nurse practitioner in 2004. She earned her doctorate of nursing practice from Graceland University in Independence, Mo., in 2014.
CARYN RISWOLD is being inducted as Wartburg College’s Mike and Marge McCoy Family Distinguished Chair in Lutheran Heritage. Riswold came to Wartburg this fall from Illinois College, where she taught more than a dozen religion and women and gender studies courses. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Augustana University (South Dakota) in 1993, a master’s degree in theological studies from Claremont School of Theology in 1995 and a master of theology and doctor of philosophy from Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago in 1997 and 2000, respectively. Riswold was a postdoctoral fellow with the Lilly Fellows Program in Humanities and the Arts at Valparaiso University from 2000 to 2002. She also has authored three books.
SHARON JUON of Waterloo was selected as the recipient of the National Association of Development Organizations President’s Award. The award recognizes individuals who have made contributions to NADO, regional development organizations and demonstrated a commitment to regionalism. Juon served on the NADO board of directors from 2001-2013 representing the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments where she served as executive director for 25 years. She was elected president of NADO in 2008 and serves on the Waterloo City Council.
