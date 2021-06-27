People in Business

New special education teacher
WATERLOO-Pending board approval, Dr. Sandy Schmitz has been named the new Director of Special Education for Waterloo Schools effective July 1/
Schmitz most recently served as the Executive Director of Special Education and Early Childhood Education in the Davenport Community School District in Iowa. A native of Harlan, Iowa, she has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and deaf education from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, a master’s degree in learning disabilities from Creighton University and a doctorate in education administration from Iowa State University.
Her extensive experience in special education includes being a special needs consultant for the Iowa Department of Education, assistant director for the Iowa Reading Research Center at the University of Iowa and a special education director at Arrowhead Area Education Agency in Fort Dodge.
“We are happy to have Dr. Schmitz join our staff. She has a wealth of information and years of experience in special education to move us to the next level in serving our students with special needs,” said Dr. Jane Lindaman, Waterloo Schools superintendent.
Schmitz replaces Ivan Gentry in her new role.
Osborn joins Target Distribution
CEDAR FALLS-Ashlyn Osborn has joined Target Distribution as an operations manager.
She joins Target after completing her B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa.
VGM new hires and promotions
WATERLOO-Sarah Arnold has been promoted to a supervisor role with VGM HOMELINK. She was formerly a complex patient care coordinator. Amber Brauner has been promoted from supervisor to collections manager for HOMELINK. Tyler Schadle, Heidi Banda-Diaz, and Madison Dierks have joined VGM HOMELINK as patient care coordinators. Travis Caruth joined VGM’s Redstone Content Solutions as a developer. Xavier Washington joined VGM Fulfillment as a picking associate. Jaima Tonne has been hired as an intern with VGM & Associates’ U.S. Rehab division. Brooke Vry has joined Moxie as an intern, and Sarah Wieland has joined Moxie as a business development strategist.
Mason named VP of Waterloo Black Hawks
WATERLOO-Parish Mason has been promoted to Vice President of Sales by the Waterloo Black Hawks, the team announced Friday.
The coming 2021/22 season will be Mason’s fourth with the organization after he joined the team near the end of the 2018/19 schedule. In that time, he has been an important leader in several front office initiatives including the introduction of new ticketing provider Igniter, the transition to electronic ticketing, and an array contingency planning necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mason’s responsibilities have also included building relationships with season ticket holders, corporate partners, and single-game attendees.
Prior to his arrival in Waterloo, Mason spent three seasons with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Originally from Peoria, Illinois, he was a 2016 graduate of Loras College in Dubuque.
Mueller new executive
director
WATERLOO-Vicki Mueller was selected to succeed Chris Hoffman as Executive Director of Pathways Behavioral Services effective August 18.
She has just completed her 21st year with the organization and has served in multiple roles. Most recently, Mueller was Provider Services and Prevention Services Supervisor and served on the leadership team that oversees over 100 employees who help those in six counties dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues.