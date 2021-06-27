People in Business

CEDAR FALLS-Ashlyn Osborn has joined Target Distribution as an operations manager.

She joins Target after completing her B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa.

VGM new hires and promotions

WATERLOO-Sarah Arnold has been promoted to a supervisor role with VGM HOMELINK. She was formerly a complex patient care coordinator. Amber Brauner has been promoted from supervisor to collections manager for HOMELINK. Tyler Schadle, Heidi Banda-Diaz, and Madison Dierks have joined VGM HOMELINK as patient care coordinators. Travis Caruth joined VGM’s Redstone Content Solutions as a developer. Xavier Washington joined VGM Fulfillment as a picking associate. Jaima Tonne has been hired as an intern with VGM & Associates’ U.S. Rehab division. Brooke Vry has joined Moxie as an intern, and Sarah Wieland has joined Moxie as a business development strategist.

Mason named VP of Waterloo Black Hawks

WATERLOO-Parish Mason has been promoted to Vice President of Sales by the Waterloo Black Hawks, the team announced Friday.