ATTIQ-UR REHMAN, MD, joined Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa at Covenant Medical Center and Sartori Memorial Hospital as a hospitalist. Dr. Rehman received his medical degree from the University of Health Sciences and Services Institute of Medical Sciences in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan, in 2011. He held positions and studied internal medicine, pediatric medicine, gastroenterology and endoscopy. He recently completed a combined Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Residency at Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine at Hurley Medical Center. He has also been a faculty/clinical instructor for the departments of internal medicine and pediatric medicine at Michigan State University since 2014.
STEPHANIE ESLICK MA, LMFT, of Parkersburg, earned the registered play therapist credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy. Eslick is a licensed marriage family therapist.
SAMANTHA ZOBEL has moved into the role of product owner at Far Reach in Cedar Falls. She was a quality assurance intern. Zobel is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor of science degree in management information systems and finance.
GREG SAUL, president and CEO of PIPAC Health & Life Insurance Brokerage in Cedar Falls, received the Golden Eagle Award from the Leading Producers Round Table of the National Association of Health Underwriters. The award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated professional excellence in the insurance industry.
AMY LAIB, MD, family medicine provider, joined Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa at Covenant’s Kimball Ridge Center clinic. Dr. Laib, of Waterloo, earned her medical degree from American University of the Caribbean in Cupecoy, St. Maarten, and recently completed her residency at Union Hospital Family Medicine in Terre Haute, Ind.
JESSE GLEASON joined Iowa Securities Investment Corp. in Waterloo as vice president. Gleason has more than 20 years of finance and lending experience in the Cedar Valley. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in finance.
MITCH BLANSHAN, associate, DAVID LIES, technology solutions senior associate, and ANGELA EWOLDT, administrative assistant senior, were promoted at the Waterloo assurance services office of RSM US LLP, audit, tax and consulting services.
PHILIP HECKMAN JR. and SARA REED joined Upper Iowa as faculty. Heckman is assistant professor of marketing in the School of Business. He was at LIM College in New York and has taught online courses for UIU’s School of Business since 2015. He graduated with an MBA from the University of Phoenix and has a bachelor’s degree from Boston University. Reed is the program director of the master of public administration and assistant professor public administration with UIU’s School of Liberal Arts, and was at Lewis University. She has a doctorate in political science from Northern Illinois University, a master of public administration from University of Nebraska and a bachelor’s degree in recreation, park and leisure studies from University of Minnesota.
