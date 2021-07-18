People in Business

Waterloo Schools names new director
WATERLOO — Akwi Nji has been named the new Director of School and Community Relations for Waterloo Schools.
She most recently served as the Director of Communications in the Cedar Rapids Community School District in Iowa.
She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communications and a Bachelor’s Degree in English all from the University of Iowa.
She has a professional background in nonprofit leadership, public education, journalism, and strategic communications. Her eleven years as a high school language arts teacher will also be beneficial in this position.
Nji replaces Tara Thomas in her new role.
Hrustanovic new branch manager
WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Alma Hrustanovic to the position of branch manager of the Veridian location inside College Square Hy-Vee.
Hrustanovic, a resident of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for nine years. She was previously a loan advisor II. Hrustanovic has a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Upper Iowa University.
VGM new hires
WATERLOO — VGM Group, Inc. is pleased to announce the following people have been hired as Patient Care Coordinators for its HOMELINK division: Shelby Yarber, Leslie Ritter, Hadie Gorgas, Seth Miller, Jasmine Webber, Kinese VanArsdale, Ryleigh Atkins, Aleah Reisinger, Melissa Forney, Allison Peters, Kaylie Bowers, Matthew Cooper, Morgan Ingamells, Bailey Foss, and Mary Wymore.
Thilges is promoted
WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Adam Thilges to the position of electronic relations team leader.
Thilges, a resident of Cedar Falls, has worked at Veridian for 15 years. He was previously the branch manager at College Square Hy-Vee. Thilges has a bachelor’s degree in Real Estate from the University of Northern Iowa.
Kroeger joins Midwest Studies Group
CEDAR FALLS — Gary is going to be focusing on business development at Midwest Studies Group. However he is going to focus on MSG part time, since he continues as a partner at Outlier Creative Solutions.
Gary Kroeger spent 17 years as a creative director for Mudd Advertising and for 20 years previous to that, Gary was an actor, writer and producer with credits ranging from being a member of the Saturday Night Live ensemble to his own television series, including hosting nationally syndicated games shows
Since returning to his hometown in Iowa in 2003, Gary has been active in community work including fundraising for several non-profit organizations.
Cardinal names new CEO/Board of Director
CEDAR FALLS — Katy Susong was promoted to the position of CEO and President; she is the first female CEO in Cardinal Construction’s 126-year history. Katy is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and has been employed with Cardinal Construction since 2012. Katy guides the execution of the company’s short and long-term strategic initiatives while providing leadership and guidance to everyone on the Cardinal team.
Angie Joerger has joined Cardinal Construction’s Board of Directors. Angie is a graduate of Wartburg College and has been employed with Cardinal Construction since 1994. Angie’s years of experience, paired with her ability to work well with others, contributes greatly to her success as Human Resource Manager.
Folkerts to represent District 1B
CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa State Bar Association (ISBA) begins a new fiscal year in July 2021 with new leadership representing District 1B. Laura Folkerts, an attorney in Waterloo, was elected to serve on the association’s Board of Governors.
Folkerts is a Partner at Dutton, Daniels, Hines, Kalkhoff, Cook & Swanson, P.L.C. in Waterloo. She practices in the areas of Labor/Employment Law, Municipal Law, Real Estate and Probate. She previously served the ISBA through leadership positions in its Young Lawyers Division.
Non-traditional students earn scholarships
CEDAR FALLS — In May, the Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women (BPW) organization awarded a scholarship to four women who are non-traditional students.
Cynthia Cmelik-Reams and Ellie R Smith were each awarded a $1,000 Marie Robinson Memorial Scholarship. Cmelik-Reams from Nashua, IA, is attending Upper Iowa University. Smith from Cedar Falls, is attending Allen College in the BSN program.
Breanna Forsbreg and Sarah Miller were each awarded a $1,000 CF-BPW Scholarship. Forsberg from Palo, IA will attending Allen College in the BSN program. Miller from Waterloo, will attend Allen College in the Radiology Program.
The scholarship will be presented at a reception to be held at a later date.
Willis to serve as VP of student recruitment
WAVERLY — Rick Willis, an executive director of athletics and wellness and head football coach will serve as Wartburg College’s first vice president for student recruitment.
Willis will begin his work on Aug. 1. He is replacing Edith Waldstein, who served as the college’s vice president for enrollment management since 2001. She is retiring Aug. 2.
As the vice president for student recruitment, Willis will oversee the Admissions and Financial Aid offices, the Athletic Department and the Wartburg-Waverly Sports & Wellness Center, a health and wellness facility serving the college and community.
Speechmasters elects new officers
WATERLOO — Waterloo Speechmasters, a local Toastmasters club, has elected officers for the 2021-2022 Toastmasters year.
They are Kristine Nemec, president; Joe Ciccone, vice president of education; Ayushi Pandey, secretary; Beth Kirkevold, treasurer; and Masa Noborikawa, sergeant-at-arms.
Downtown districts receive grants
INDEPENDENCE — The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $2.6 million in grant funding to help 26 communities across the state revitalize their downtown districts. The grants were awarded through the Community Catalyst Building Remediation program.
Each community is awarded a $100,000 grant to help redevelop or rehabilitate underused buildings as a way to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment in the community.
The City of Independence and Stan Development, owner of the historic King’s Hall building in downtown Independence, was one of those awarded the Catalyst by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. This is the second grant in as many years awarded to Independence. Last years grant was awarded to the Letyze building which has plans to begin their work shortly.