People in Business

Thilges is promoted

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Adam Thilges to the position of electronic relations team leader.

Thilges, a resident of Cedar Falls, has worked at Veridian for 15 years. He was previously the branch manager at College Square Hy-Vee. Thilges has a bachelor’s degree in Real Estate from the University of Northern Iowa.

Kroeger joins Midwest Studies Group

CEDAR FALLS — Gary is going to be focusing on business development at Midwest Studies Group. However he is going to focus on MSG part time, since he continues as a partner at Outlier Creative Solutions.

Gary Kroeger spent 17 years as a creative director for Mudd Advertising and for 20 years previous to that, Gary was an actor, writer and producer with credits ranging from being a member of the Saturday Night Live ensemble to his own television series, including hosting nationally syndicated games shows

Since returning to his hometown in Iowa in 2003, Gary has been active in community work including fundraising for several non-profit organizations.

Cardinal names new CEO/Board of Director