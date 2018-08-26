SHAWN MARTIN has joined DISTek Integration as an embedded software engineer. He graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering.

Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa welcomes SCOTT STOEGER, M.D., Ph.D., to the Covenant Clinic surgery team as a general surgeon. He received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha in 2009. He recently completed a residency in general surgery at the Kansas University School of Medicine-Wichita in June 2018.

ALI AZIZ, M.D., joinedWheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa at Covenant Clinic. Dr. Aziz, of Cedar Falls, is a hospitalist at Covenant Medical Center. He Aziz received his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Pakistan in 2012. He recently completed an Internal Medicine residency at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.

Four new associates joined VGM Group. RYAN PATCHETT is a senior accountant with VGM Corporate accounting. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and previously was at BerganKDV. NIVEDITA BHAT is a developer for VGM Homelink. She previously was at KASA Practice Solutions. SARAH TOVAR is a patient care coordinator for Homelink. She is a student at Upper Iowa University and previously was at Veridian Credit Union. KATIE LAWLESS also joined VGM Homelink as a patient care coordinator.

