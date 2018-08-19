HALEY KRALL, ALLIE NOBLE and KEEGAN FAYRAM were promoted at North Star Community Services in Waterloo. Krall, who has been with the company since 2006, was promoted to director of services from day habilitation manager. Noble has been with the company since 2013 and was promoted to assistant director of day habilitation services from day habilitation activities manager. Fayram was promoted to day habilitation activities coordinator from day habilitation specialist.
New staff to join Next Generation Wireless as retail wireless consultants include RYAN BRUNSSEN, BENI NTAKIRUTIMANA and CHRISTOPHER TOPE at the Waverly U.S. Cellular by Norby’s; and JOE FIRTH and WILL RIEPE at the Cedar Falls U.S. Cellular location inside College Square Mall. RYAN “JOHN” SPARKS joined as business account executive for the Iowa and Illinois U.S. Cellular locations. He brings years of sales experience and is originally from Tripoli.
WILLIAM DURBIN, M.D., was chosen as the chief medical information officer for UnityPoint Health-Waterloo and UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown. Dr. Durbin is a physician informaticist and an Epic-certified physician builder. He has been with UnityPoint Clinic for 12 years and is a physician with UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine-Parkersburg.
TONI HANKS, RN, BSE, was named manager for the intensive care unit at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Hanks has been with Allen Hospital since 2003 and has worked in the ICU in a variety of positions, including a charge nurse and supervisor. She received her bachelor of science in education degree from the University of Northwest Missouri State in 1993 and her associate degree in nursing from Hawkeye Community College in 2003.
VGM Group has added four new associates to its team. AMBER SIMMERMAN, a graduate of Westminster College and Central Methodist University, joined the billing department of VGM’s Homelink division and was at Mexico (Mo.) Plastics Co. Homelink also hired three new patient care coordinators. SARA IEHL and KAYLA TEYNOR are transportation PCCs. Iehl is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College and was with Dunkerton Community Schools. Teynor is a graduate of Oelwein High School and worked at BioLife. KAYLA MINTEY is a PCC for the Home/Vehicle Modification division. She is a student at Hawkeye Community College and worked at Hy-Vee.
ALLISON BLANFORD was promoted at The Veridian Group to operations analyst for Veridian Fiscal Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Veridian Group. Blanford, of Cedar Falls, has been employed at The Veridian Group for five years, recently as enrollment coordinator. She earned a degree in statistics and actuarial sciences from the University of Northern Iowa.
ANGEL PETERS was promoted at Veridian Credit Union to core systems specialist. Peters, a native of Elk Run Heights, has worked at Veridian for 16 years. She previously was a systems analyst for Veridian Fiscal Solutions. Peters has a degree in marketing from Upper Iowa University.
KRIS HEYENGA joined Veridian Credit Union as manager of mail and imaging operations. Heyenga, of Cedar Falls, was a vice president, traffic manager at Hellman. She has a degree in public relations from Mount Mercy University.
