SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — For San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson, the start of free agency was a day of mixed emotions.
The joy of locking up forward Timo Meier with a four-year, $24 million contract Monday was tempered by the loss of Joe Pavelski to Dallas because the Sharks didn't have the salary cap room to keep their captain after handing out a $92 million contract to Erik Karlsson last month.
"It's emotional," Wilson said. "You have a heart, you have a head, and you understand these decisions have to be made and they get made. You have mixed emotions. Very excited for Timo, very excited for the opportunities that are coming for the rest of the team.
"But you love what Joe Pavelski and Sarah brought to this organization for so many years. It's a reality of this business and this system. That part doesn't make it any easier."
A native of Plover, Wis., Pavelski played for the Waterloo Black Hawks for two seasons. He was the United States Hockey League Rookie of the Year in 2002 when he led the league with 36 goals. The following year, he led the Black Hawks to the Clark Cup.
Pavelski then played at the University of Wisconsin where he was part of the 2006 national championship team and he played in the 2010 and 2014 Olyimpics.
In the NHL, Pavelski developed from an unheralded seventh-round pick in 2003 to one of the greatest players in Sharks history, ranking second in team history in goals (355), third in points (761) and fourth in games played (963).
Pavelski, who turns 35 this month, also was a leader as captain the past four seasons and favorite of both the fans and his teammates. Never was that more evident than this past postseason when he suffered a bloody concussion following a cross check in Game 7 of the first round against Vegas.
After he was helped off the ice, his teammates rallied for their fallen leader by scoring four goals on the ensuing major power play to advance to the second round.
The Sharks now must replace Pavelski's scoring (38 goals last season) as well as his leadership.
"When you have a player like that leaving, it's a chance for young players to step up in a bigger role," Meier said. "That's my mindset, to come into the next season and hopefully get a spot on the first power play, get some more playing time. I want to take full advantage of that opportunity.
