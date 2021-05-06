Paulette Jacobson remains dedicated to nursing despite pandemic

“Never could anyone have prepared me for taking care of people during a pandemic. 2020 was a really hard year. If you knew how many people we lost and how many times you weren’t enough. No text book, no lecture, no video could ever have prepared you for last year.
“The heartache and heartbreak we experienced. I’m glad this year’s behind us.”
That’s how Paulette Jacobson described last year during the pandemic. She never felt like there was “enough of you. No matter how hard you tried. It was never the kind of nursing you thought you would do.”
Jacobson has been the Director of Nursing at Sunnycrest Nursing Health Center in Dysart for just over a month. She recently returned to “her community” after spending a little over three years in the same position at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo.
“I’m a new grandma,” she explained. “NorthCrest is a very busy place. It didn’t allow me enough baby time.”
Jacobson says God drove her to be a nurse. She began her career in 1988 at Colonial Manor, now La Porte City Specialty Care, as a Certified Nursing Aide.
“I remember being scared to death,” she said. “I worked the third shift. Once I got to know the elderly people, it just gets in your blood.”
Since then, she has worked in acute care, industry positions, and doctors’ offices and has been a clinical specialist and equipment analyzer. Something always pulled her back to long term care and skilled nursing.
“It’s the patient, it’s the story, it’s their life experiences. Someday my mom will be able to come to my home since her daughter is a nurse, but not everyone has that luxury. The elderly have lived full, functioning lives for years. These are their Golden Years.
“I don’t know who termed it that, because it’s not.”
Jacobson loves people. She has a passion to make a difference. She credits a friend she had known since childhood for showing her “what it was to be dedicated and how to treat patients no matter what setting you were in. As a nurse you could always make a difference.
“She was my first Director of Nursing at La Porte. She helped start the first ICU unit at Allen. She was my second mom. I’m thankful for all her teaching.”
Jacobson is a workaholic. She’s always had to have a second job. While working in long term care, she worked at Allen Hospital. When she went fulltime at Allen, she taught at Hawkeye College at the same time.
Jacobson and one of her daughters, a Certified Medication Aide (CMA), worked one wing of NorthCrest last year, just the two of them.
“We couldn’t get to the call lights fast enough,” she said. “I remember standing in the hallway and just crying. One of our lady residents came out and said, crying, ‘I just want you to know how much we love you. What would we do without you guys?’ She succumbed to COVID.”
Jacobson caught a severe case of COVID in mid-August. She couldn’t get out of bed because she was so weak and broke a toe trying to get to the bathroom. She lost 15 pounds and had a high fever. The virus triggered an autoimmune response, attacking her thyroid. Two months ago she was diagnosed with Grays Disease, a hyperthyroid immune condition. Called a COVID long hauler, she’s hoping for remission but currently is on medication.
And yet she has returned to what she loves.
Jacobson’s nominator for a 2021 Top Nurse wrote, “She has gone above and beyond for her residents. During this pandemic she has put in insane amounts of hours working the floor when because of the pandemic we were very, very short staffed – she worked as a nurse and CNA. All this time she was also trying to stay on top of the responsibilities of her title, she has been putting in so much blood, sweat and tears into our facility that it has even affected her health. I have been privileged to work for and with her. She is someone that is a great role model of what a nurse should be!”
When she’s not working, Jacobson loves working in her garden. She is donating flowers to her nursing home. She loves scrapbooking and spending time with her grandbaby and family, which includes her husband, two sons and twin daughters.
Speaking to nursing as a career, she said, “If you know there’s a spark, you should explore it. There are so many wonderful areas you can go into. The license can take you anywhere. If you love to learn, you’ll never stop learning. It’s so wonderful to be part of patients’ lives for just that moment in time.”
Jacobson continues to learn. She has almost finished her bachelor’s degree and some of her master’s. When she “retires”, she wants to teach.